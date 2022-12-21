Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AtlantaTed RiversAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Effected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Indiana Basketball Wins Ugly Over Kennesaw StateFlurrySportsBloomington, IN
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors OutsideDeanLandCobb County, GA
Related
hypebeast.com
21 Savage Honored With Own Day in Georgia
Georgia has officially declared December 21 as “21 Savage Day.”. State Representative Billy Mitchell presented the honor to the rapper during 21 and his Leading by Example Foundation’s fourth annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event, where 100 local Atlanta parents and children were invited to celebrate the holidays at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA with gifts such as Moolah wireless tablets and treats.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
Christmas toy bandit strikes Atlanta nonprofit
Atlanta Christmas toy bandit keeps targeting nonprofit Empty Stocking Fund and stealing toys meant for needy children.
WXIA 11 Alive
Frosty weather, strong winds sweep into Georgia | Live updates
ATLANTA — Temperatures are headed downward early Friday, with freezing conditions expected around sunrise. The issue isn't just that it's cold, however - there are gusty conditions all throughout metro Atlanta, and a wind chill warning took effect in parts of north Georgia starting at midnight. A warning indicates...
Offset helps metro Atlanta kids have a platinum Christmas
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A local entertainer known for hit records is helping kids have a platinum Christmas. Offset from the Grammy-nominated group “Migos” hosted a toy giveaway in Lawrenceville Friday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. This was the first time...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state. So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia? GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, […]
Atlanta Daily World
Over 150 million Americans Impacted By Arctic Blast, How To Protect Your Home And Stay Warm
Over 150 million Americans are being impacted as a severe arctic blast makes it way across the nation. While some states in the Midwest is experiencing temperatures below 30 degrees, the Northeast and South is enduring temperatures in the single digits. In Georgia, the frigid temperatures and high winds have...
GPB evening headlines for December 23, 2022
Many residents of middle Georgia had hoped for one big gift by the end of this holiday season: a new National Park. But fighting in Congress means more waiting for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve. Georgia Corrections Commissioner Tim Ward will leave will leave his post and join the...
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022
Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
Metro Atlanta sees coldest morning in almost a decade
Metro Atlanta welcomed Christmas Eve with its coldest morning in nearly a decade on Saturday....
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
Large tree takes out power for more than 800 Georgia Power customers
DECATUR, Ga. — Pat Callahan woke up before three in the morning Friday to find the electricity in her home was completely off. First, she believed it would only be off for a few hours. As the day stretched on, she tried to find different ways to stay warm.
Audit finds state’s video game tax credit a worthwhile investment
ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax credit for video game developers is paying off for the state’s economy, according to an audit released this week. The General Assembly created the video game tax credit in 2005 as part of a broader tax credit for film and TV productions. Eligible game developers receive a 20% income tax credit plus an additional 10% if they add the Georgia Entertainment Logo to their game, like the extra credit filmmakers get for displaying the Georgia Peach logo at the end of their movies.
HipHopDX.com
Future's Charity Foundation Treats 1,000 Families To Christmas Shopping Spree
Future has alleviated the stresses of the holiday season for a large number of Georgia residents through his Freewishes Foundation. The Atlanta rap legend gave back to the community over the weekend by treating 1,000 Georgia families to an all-out shopping spree at Target as part of the organization’s I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop-Up.
Phoebe vs. COVID
ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
orangeandbluepress.com
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate. This new legislation will offer up to $500 tax refunds to the Citizens of Georgia. The Tax Rebate for Georgians is a new legislation that Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using a state budget surplus for a refund during June.
Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are waking up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0