hypebeast.com

21 Savage Honored With Own Day in Georgia

Georgia has officially declared December 21 as “21 Savage Day.”. State Representative Billy Mitchell presented the honor to the rapper during 21 and his Leading by Example Foundation’s fourth annual Holiday Grant-A-Wish Event, where 100 local Atlanta parents and children were invited to celebrate the holidays at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA with gifts such as Moolah wireless tablets and treats.
WXIA 11 Alive

Frosty weather, strong winds sweep into Georgia | Live updates

ATLANTA — Temperatures are headed downward early Friday, with freezing conditions expected around sunrise. The issue isn't just that it's cold, however - there are gusty conditions all throughout metro Atlanta, and a wind chill warning took effect in parts of north Georgia starting at midnight. A warning indicates...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Georgia using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30. Holiday work restrictions on interstates and major State routes will be in place beginning Thursday, Dec. 22 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Dec....
WSAV News 3

How far can you stretch $1 million in Georgia?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As we patiently await the Mega Millions drawing and plan how we’d spend the money, a new study examined how long a million dollars would last in each state. So, how far can you stretch a million dollars in Georgia? GoBankingRates’ analysis says a million dollars would last you 23 years, […]
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022

Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia prepares for freezing weather

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Audit finds state’s video game tax credit a worthwhile investment

ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax credit for video game developers is paying off for the state’s economy, according to an audit released this week. The General Assembly created the video game tax credit in 2005 as part of a broader tax credit for film and TV productions. Eligible game developers receive a 20% income tax credit plus an additional 10% if they add the Georgia Entertainment Logo to their game, like the extra credit filmmakers get for displaying the Georgia Peach logo at the end of their movies.
HipHopDX.com

Future's Charity Foundation Treats 1,000 Families To Christmas Shopping Spree

Future has alleviated the stresses of the holiday season for a large number of Georgia residents through his Freewishes Foundation. The Atlanta rap legend gave back to the community over the weekend by treating 1,000 Georgia families to an all-out shopping spree at Target as part of the organization’s I AM A DREAMER Holiday Pop-Up.
The Albany Herald

Phoebe vs. COVID

ALBANY — Throughout the two-year run of the COVID-19 pandemic in southwest Georgia, Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner has been the face of local health care as Phoebe staff battled valiantly against the pandemic. Whether talking to local journalists, giving updates at daily community news conferences, heading...
The Georgia Sun

When will the cold weather in Georgia end?

Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
11Alive

Thousands still without power in Georgia due to below-freezing temperatures

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta residents are waking up to widespread power outages on Christmas Eve, with thousands spending the night without electricity. Georgia Power said their customers should have power restored by 1 p.m. on Sunday at the latest. According to Georgia EMC, there are around 35,000 reports of outages among its customers throughout the state at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
