ATLANTA — Georgia’s tax credit for video game developers is paying off for the state’s economy, according to an audit released this week. The General Assembly created the video game tax credit in 2005 as part of a broader tax credit for film and TV productions. Eligible game developers receive a 20% income tax credit plus an additional 10% if they add the Georgia Entertainment Logo to their game, like the extra credit filmmakers get for displaying the Georgia Peach logo at the end of their movies.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO