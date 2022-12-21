Read full article on original website
KWTX
Protect your outdoor plants and vegetation from freezing weather with these tips
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Take a closer look at how to protect your plants and vegetation during a freeze:. Wayne Schirner started prepping his yard as soon as he saw the forecast. “My lemons, I haven’t picked those yet,” Schirner says looking at the lemon tree tucked in his garage....
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
KWTX
Space heaters can be hazardous, how to prevent sparking a fire while staying warm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s time to turn your heaters on as the temperature continues to plummet, and, while space heaters are a popular way to warm up your home, they also come with a few safety hazards. Waco Deputy Fire Marshal, Keith Guillory, said space heaters are a...
fox44news.com
City of Killeen outlines plan for impending cold weather
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) –The City of Killeen has outlined its plan for the impending cold weather. The City held a press conference at City Hall on Wednesday to discuss the plans to open a warming center, and to give additional cold weather tips. To prepare for the arctic...
KWTX
East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KWTX
Protecting your pipes before the polar plunge moves into Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texas braces for the upcoming extreme low temperatures, Waco plumber shares tips on how to protect your pipes from freezing, or, even worse, bursting. Mike Staas, owner of Mike Staas Services, Inc. said bursting pipes are very common during below-freezing temperatures, causing pricy damages.
WacoTrib.com
Climate experts: Waco likely to see normal spring after La Niña peters out
Waco this week saw its lowest December temperature in 32 years as an arctic front bore down on the United States, with the thermometer falling to 11 degrees early Friday, according to the National Weather Service. But do not get used to it. Temperatures are forecast to gradually warm to...
KWTX
Thousands have reported power outages, strong winds likely to blame
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some people in the Bell County area are going on twenty-four hours without power as of 5 p.m. on Friday. Those residents say their power went out when wind chill was -1° on Thursday. “My husband is 83 and I’m 76 and it’s cold...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: H-E-B's new Wooded Acres look; Hyatt in downtown Waco; building permit roundup; Oncor keeping city powered
Three years ago, Waco RL Hospitality went public with plans to build a $19 million, nine-story, 110-room Hyatt Place hotel in the 300 block of Mary Avenue. It would feature rooftop and ground-level restaurants, a retail center, parking garage, pool and meeting rooms. Developers estimating a July 2020 completion date got the nod from the city of Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone for public subsidies.



KWTX
Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
KWTX
Warming shelter in Temple opens for the long haul with homeless population at greater risk in freezing temperatures
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - This cold snap is putting an already vulnerable population at an even greater risk and local organizations are providing every resource possible to those without a home. “They don’t have the privilege of really preparing like a lot of us do,” says Casey Mooney at Feed...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
fox44news.com
City of Temple speaks on winter weather preps
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Temple is reminding residents to stay safe and alert during changing weather conditions forecasted in the area through Christmas Day. Salvation Army (419 W. Avenue G) will open at 3 p.m. Wednesday and stay open through breakfast the following day. Overnight accommodations are available for between 20-25 people. Service animals and/or pets are not accepted.
KWTX
East I-14 closed due to tractor-trailer spill accident
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Tractor-trailer spill has closed part of East Interstate 14 in Killeen Friday evening to Saturday. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
KWTX
Free meals can help to foster community for those without, during the holidays
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Christmas and can be a joyous time even if you don’t have many people to spend it with. A hot meal is something everyone deserves, especially during the holidays when temperatures are below freezing. The Salvation Army in Waco knows that firsthand. They held their...
KWTX
Where to go? Warming Centers in Central Texas open
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the temperatures going down and the cold front coming in, many warming shelters are going to be opening in Central Texas. Sul Ross Community Center (1414 Jefferson Ave) Opens at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 until 1 p.m. Dec. 25. residents of Waco-McLennan County. Cots, blankets,...
KWTX
10 Things To Do: December 23-25
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re getting you ready for the holiday weekend with 10 things to do in central Texas! Learn more about the events by clicking on the links below. Happy holidays from all of us at KWTX!. 1. Saturday at noon, members and friends of the Silverback...
