douglasnow.com
Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year
The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
WALB 10
More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation
HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
WALB 10
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop
On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
wfxl.com
Woman sentenced to 10 years after over 100 grams cocaine found at Lanier Co. traffic stop
District Attorney Chase L. Studstill announced the end of the Lanier County trial term with some notable convictions. On December 12, Franshawn Michelle Evans entered a guilty plea in Lanier County a few days before jury selection. Chief Judge Clayton Tomlinson sentenced Evans to ten (10) years in the Department...
wfxl.com
One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed
Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
wfxl.com
16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson
Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
valdostatoday.com
Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
wfxl.com
Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
mycbs4.com
Investigators believe they found body of missing Suwannee County woman Deborah Lanham
Suwannee County — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a body Tuesday of an adult female in Hamilton County. They believe it is the body of missing 59-year-old Deborah Lanham. The Sheriff's Office says Lanham was reported missing on December 14th. They believe a crime may have...
WALB 10
82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
WCTV
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
wfxl.com
One in custody after 2 killed, two others injured in shooting at Valdosta apartment
A man is in custody after two were killed during a shooting in Valdosta Friday evening. Valdosta police responded to the Ora Lee West Apartments, located in the 600 block of East Ann Street, for a shooting Friday just before 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located four victims inside an...
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
Cordele Dispatch
Two vehicle accident ends with fatality
According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
WSFA
‘Sent an angel’: 8-year-old suffers severe burns in house fire; family grateful he is still alive
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - An 8-year-old Georgia boy is currently hospitalized while he recovers from burns suffered in a house fire. WALB reports the fire happened on Wednesday morning at a home in Colquitt County. Officials said a person passing by noticed smoke coming from the property and helped...
WALB 10
Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of people lined up on Wednesday as Second Harvest of South Georgia held another food distribution in Valdosta. They have 6 truckloads ready to feed over 1,000 people here in South Georgia. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20,000,000...
