Atkinson County, GA

douglasnow.com

Grand Jury indicts 24 at last meeting of the year

The Coffee County grand jury handed down indictments to 24 individuals on various charges at its last meeting of the year. While the majority of those charged are facing drug charges, specifically methamphetamine, other individuals are facing counts of aggravated battery, aggravated stalking, burglary, and many more felony offenses. One...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Officers said more than 30 people were arrested — in December alone — as part of “Operation Deck The Halls.”
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Three arrested for drug trafficking at Thomas County automotive shop

On December 20, Thomasville-Thomas County Narcotics/Vice Agents executed a search warrant at Gordon's Automotive on Madison Street in Thomasville, Georgia. Augustus Wilson, William Randolph Brickey and Travis Adams were arrested and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a park, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a park and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a housing authority/projects.
THOMASVILLE, GA
wfxl.com

One in custody after Valdosta man fatally stabbed

Officers and detectives responded to a stabbing last week and arrested the offender for aggravated assault. The victim has been at the hospital since the incident, but succumbed to injuries Wednesday. The offender has now been charged with felony murder. On December 15, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson

Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Thomas County deputies need help from community to locate wanted man

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies say that Brandon Leon Hutchins is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about Hutchins' whereabouts is asked to contact TCSO via Facebook messenger or by calling the Criminal...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

82-year-old man killed after being stabbed in the neck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man has died after succumbing to injuries from being stabbed in the neck during an argument over a family member, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Eddie Shaw, 82, was pronounced dead on Wednesday after the stabbing happened on Dec. 15, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday. Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. “We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Two vehicle accident ends with fatality

According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
CRISP COUNTY, GA

