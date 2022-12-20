Read full article on original website
This Week’s Top Stories
Here are a few of this week’s top stories from the KBRFRadio.com Newsroom:. Minnesota’s population growth is stalling. The latest report shows flu-related hospitalizations are down in Minnesota for the second week in a row, with some hoping a season that started early will end early. A bill...
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
Federal funding will aim to protect and improve moose habitat in Minnesota
A new federal grant award will fund collaborative planning by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to further large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeast Minnesota. The award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, will provide $443,600 to the DNR for the planning...
Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting 5 Minnesotans
Charlie Steidl in Edina, Minn. snowblowing on Thursday. Courtesy of Leah R Anderson Steidl. As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck...
Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?
We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
Population Growth Stalling In Minnesota For Second Year – North Dakota Sees Increase
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s population growth is stalling. Population estimates released yesterday show the number of people living in Minnesota grew by about 57 hundred between July 2021 and July 2022. The increase is an improvement over the previous year’s net growth of 16 hundred but falls...
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Pizza Ranch Franchisee Aims to Create Opportunities for Native Americans
Dennis Johnson, a longtime Pizza Ranch customer, has opened his first franchise location of the brand in Bemidji, Minnesota, and is building a second one in Kearney, Nebraska. Johnson believes franchising can open up new economic development and job opportunities to Native Americans. Could pizza chain franchising be the future...
One farmer set off a solar energy boom in rural Minnesota; 10 years later, here’s how it worked out
This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. It is republished with permission. Sign up for their newsletter here. CENTER CITY, Minnesota—It sounded absurd, the idea of spending a large sum of money to install solar panels in...
Minnesota population growth is flat for a second year; here's why that matters
MINNEAPOLIS — The US Census Bureau released it's regional and state population breakdowns this week, and for the second straight year, Minnesota's population has remained virtually flat. The state population grew by just 5,700 people between July 2021 and July 2022. It's a bigger increase than last year, which...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Governor Walz authorizes emergency assistance for St. Louis County
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Walz authorized State Disaster Assistance for St. Louis County for the damage from a severe storm and wind. On Nov. 10, 2022, the county experienced significant damages to public infrastructure caused by the severe wind the storm brought. This wind also caused severe...
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'
The survey, which is conducted every three years, was administered to more than 135,000 students in various Minnesota schools over the first six months of 2022. Some 70 percent of Minnesota districts participated. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental...
Protecting abortion and legalizing cannabis: Speaker Hortman on Minnesota House priorities in the 2023 DFL trifecta
Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman is expected to be elected to her third term as the leader of that chamber when the 2023 session convenes Jan. 3. The Brooklyn Park lawmaker was elected in 2004 and is only the third woman to serve as speaker. Following an election that saw...
As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.
$487.45 COVID-19 recognition payments for Minnesota’s essential workers now available
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced that 1,025,655 frontline workers in the state will receive a payment of $487.45 in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an article released by the Department of Labor and Industry Minnesota on October 4, 2022. The payments will be made...
Comments / 3