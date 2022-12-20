ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 3

Teigland Douglas
3d ago

be sure they have good doctors at all their hospitals not physician assistants and good quality equipment at all of them and not double charging

Reply
2
Related
fergusnow.com

This Week’s Top Stories

Here are a few of this week’s top stories from the KBRFRadio.com Newsroom:. Minnesota’s population growth is stalling. The latest report shows flu-related hospitalizations are down in Minnesota for the second week in a row, with some hoping a season that started early will end early. A bill...
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Federal funding will aim to protect and improve moose habitat in Minnesota

A new federal grant award will fund collaborative planning by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to further large-scale moose habitat restoration in northeast Minnesota. The award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, will provide $443,600 to the DNR for the planning...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pmq.com

Pizza Ranch Franchisee Aims to Create Opportunities for Native Americans

Dennis Johnson, a longtime Pizza Ranch customer, has opened his first franchise location of the brand in Bemidji, Minnesota, and is building a second one in Kearney, Nebraska. Johnson believes franchising can open up new economic development and job opportunities to Native Americans. Could pizza chain franchising be the future...
KEARNEY, NE
northernnewsnow.com

Governor Walz authorizes emergency assistance for St. Louis County

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Governor Walz authorized State Disaster Assistance for St. Louis County for the damage from a severe storm and wind. On Nov. 10, 2022, the county experienced significant damages to public infrastructure caused by the severe wind the storm brought. This wind also caused severe...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KROC News

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'

The survey, which is conducted every three years, was administered to more than 135,000 students in various Minnesota schools over the first six months of 2022. Some 70 percent of Minnesota districts participated. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. --  At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy