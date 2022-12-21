Used nonwoven machine is suitable for raw materials for nonwoven fabric, can process a variety of different specifications, different shapes of non-woven bags, horse clip bags, handbags, purse bags, etc. In recent years, the new industry with bags and non-woven fruit bags, plastic turnover basket bags, grape bags, apple bags, etc.Used nonwoven machine processing principle. Used nonwoven machine is fed by the feeder to send powder (colloid or liquid) to the hopper above the packaging machine, the introduction speed is controlled by photoelectric positioning device, the volume of sealing paper (or other packaging materials) is driven by the guide roller introduced to the collar shaper, is bent and then lapped by the longitudinal sealer into a cylinder, the material is automatically measured and filled into the bag made, the horizontal sealer in the heat seal cutting at the same time the bag cylinder intermittently The material is automatically measured and filled into the bag.

1 DAY AGO