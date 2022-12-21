Read full article on original website
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
Woonsocket Call
HK CHIPPRO GROUP is deployed in Malaysia and South Korea and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ in 2023
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., 24th Dec 2022 – HK CHIPPRO SCM GROUP is a well-known company from Hong Kong in the field of electronic components sales. The parent company, HWAN YU WORLD GROUP, was established in Malaysia in 2005 and set up an office in Hong Kong in 2017 along with its main functions. The company mainly deals with well-known brands such as Xilinx, ST, Texas and Onsemi. They have also been awarded several manufacturer sales performance medals in Europe.
Woonsocket Call
FuboTV to Participate in January 2023 Investor Conferences
FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, CFO John Janedis and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Alison Sternberg will participate in the following investor conferences in January 2023:. Citi’s 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference (Scottsdale, AZ)
Woonsocket Call
World Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2022-2030 Featuring StradVision, Calmcar Vision System, TriEye, & Prophesee - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Passenger Vehicle Camera Sensor Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The study provides an overview of the growth metrics, performance capabilities, ecosystem, competitive environment, and growth opportunities in the camera sensors market. Growth metrics for passenger vehicle camera sensors are forecast for 2022-2030. The scope of...
Woonsocket Call
Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Market Report 2022-2026: Demand for Inline Quality Control will Aid 3D Metrology Solutions' Growth Prospects - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service analyzes the global optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) market and examines drivers and restraints that impact market growth. The ODS market is segmented into structured light scanners (SLSs), laser trackers (LTs),...
Woonsocket Call
Primergy Solar Secures up to $200M Revolving Credit Facility from Rabobank
Funding supports expanded in ERCOT, MISO, PJM and WECC making Primergy’s project portfolio exceed 14 GW across the US. Primergy Solar, LLC (‘Primergy’), a leading developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar, distributed solar and energy storage, announced the closing with Rabobank of a $75 million revolving credit facility with the option to increase up to $200 million. The facility will be used to support a growing development pipeline of solar and solar+storage projects across the U.S. Primergy’s near-term portfolio exceeds 3.2 GW of solar PV and c. 2.3 GW of storage projects targeting operational dates through 2026, which includes the previously announced Gemini and Iron Point/Hot Pot projects in Nevada. A further 5 GW of solar PV and 4.3 GW of storage projects are planned for operational dates after 2026.
Woonsocket Call
North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Need for Lower Costs in Mapping Procedures Fuels Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mobile mapping integrates separate...
Woonsocket Call
The Kuwait Managed Security Market: Segmentation and Opportunity Analysis
The Middle East Vertical Farming Market study, research report from MarkNtel Advisors provides a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, including growth factors, opportunities, challenges, trends, and recent events. In order to help stakeholders, make wise and smart decisions that will result in better revenues in the upcoming years, the study also includes in-depth insights into the factors stated below. The base year for the report’s historical period is 2017-2020, and the forecast period is 2022-2027.
Woonsocket Call
What are the processing characteristics of used nonwoven machine
Used nonwoven machine is suitable for raw materials for nonwoven fabric, can process a variety of different specifications, different shapes of non-woven bags, horse clip bags, handbags, purse bags, etc. In recent years, the new industry with bags and non-woven fruit bags, plastic turnover basket bags, grape bags, apple bags, etc.Used nonwoven machine processing principle. Used nonwoven machine is fed by the feeder to send powder (colloid or liquid) to the hopper above the packaging machine, the introduction speed is controlled by photoelectric positioning device, the volume of sealing paper (or other packaging materials) is driven by the guide roller introduced to the collar shaper, is bent and then lapped by the longitudinal sealer into a cylinder, the material is automatically measured and filled into the bag made, the horizontal sealer in the heat seal cutting at the same time the bag cylinder intermittently The material is automatically measured and filled into the bag.
Woonsocket Call
Metal Recycling Global Market to Reach $30.2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Metal Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global metal recycling market size reached US$ 219.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 302.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46% during 2021-2027.
Woonsocket Call
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto Wallet Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The crypto wallet market is poised to grow by $686.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by people's inclination towards digital currency, increasing demand for cryptocurrencies...
