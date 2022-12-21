GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.

1 DAY AGO