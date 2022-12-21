Read full article on original website
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Bets against Elon Musk's EV maker proved more lucrative than any other US company this year, as the carmaker's value fell by about $800 billion.
Woonsocket Call
From Humble Beginnings To A $3M Hedge Fund At Such A Young Age
Growing up in the nation’s capital, Washington, DC, Nolan Ivey started his entrepreneurial journey at the tender age of just 13 years old. He started his first business selling clothes and custom AppleTM cases and by 16 years old he sold it for $10,000. After that, Nolan managed to play college basketball for three years. When the pandemic hit in 2020 he was introduced to the stock market.
Woonsocket Call
Global Crypto Wallet Markets, 2021-2022 & 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Crypto Wallet Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The crypto wallet market is poised to grow by $686.05 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by people's inclination towards digital currency, increasing demand for cryptocurrencies...
Woonsocket Call
GoldenTree Announces Closing of $487 Million CLO Under GLM Strategy
GoldenTree Loan Management II (“GLM II”) and its affiliated investment manager GoldenTree Asset Management LP (along with other affiliated investment managers “GoldenTree”), announced the closing of a $487 million collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) to be managed by GLM II. With the closing of this CLO, GoldenTree Loan Management US CLO 16 (“GLM US CLO 16”), GoldenTree has issued 21 CLOs totaling over $12 billion under its GLM CLO strategy. Since its inception in January 2017, the GLM strategy was intended to be compliant with applicable Risk Retention regulations. While a US Court of Appeals ruling on February 9, 2018 led to the repeal of US risk retention rules for open market CLOs, GLM CLOs are intended to continue to comply with European Union and United Kingdom Risk Retention regulations.
Woonsocket Call
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market Share, Growth Rate, and Current Market Size by 2027| MarkNtel Advisors
GCC Automotive Lubricants Market the latest report by MarkNtel Advisors. Through the examination, synthesis, and summarization of data from many sources together with an analysis of important factors like profit, price, competition, and promotions, the analysts provide a thorough picture of the market. It highlights a number of market elements by identifying the key market influencers. The data are comprehensive, reliable, and the outcome of extensive primary and secondary study. In order to accurately predict market growth, this study offers a detailed competitive landscape, an in-depth vendor selection technique and analysis.
Woonsocket Call
Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE
Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.
Woonsocket Call
Get the best domain name worth tens of thousands USD for free
New Crypto Space, DID system purely on chain, fairlaunch of domain names, and the token price rose more than 20 times in the airdrop round1. Now airdrop2 and domain name registration have been launched, and are entering a positive rise period. Now, as long as one of the following conditions is met, you can have the priority of N2 stage: claim airdrop + nearly free registration of the best domain names, and invite N friends to earn N times of airdrop (the invitees need to complete domain name registration).
Woonsocket Call
Dominique Dieujuste, Financial Professional & CEO of Dieujuste Financial, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Dominique Dieujuste discusses the benefits of working with an independent insurance agent vs. a captive agent. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-dominique-dieujuste-financial-professional-ceo-of-dieujuste-financial/. Dominique explained: “An independent insurance agent offers many advantages that a captive agent cannot match. For example, an independent agent is not bound...
Woonsocket Call
Moonstone Bank Issues Statement Regarding Recent Motion by the Joint Provisional Liquidators of FTX Markets
Farmington State Bank, d/b/a Moonstone Bank, has a legal duty to protect from public disclosure the privacy of account holders, regardless of who they are. However, in light of the Bahamian Joint Provisional Liquidator motion filed on December 23, 2022, with the Delaware Bankruptcy Court, which makes public the existence of a certain FTX account held by the Bank, we wish to re-assert that we have followed safe and sound banking practices and kept our balance sheet highly liquid.
Woonsocket Call
Clover Leaf Capital Announces Definitive Agreement For Qualifying Transaction
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2022 / Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (TSXV:CLVR.P) ("Clover Leaf" or the "Company")is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive share exchange agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") in respect of its previously announced Qualifying Transaction (the "Transaction"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Clover Leaf will acquire all of the outstanding securities of North Shore Energy Metals Ltd. ("North Shore Energy"), a mineral exploration company which holds the Falcon and West Bear properties located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin, which are prospective for uranium and other metals.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Prepacked Chromatography Columns Industry is Expected to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2027: Growing Demand for Purification of Antibodies and Vaccines Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market (2022-2027) by Column Type, Type, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Prepacked Chromatography Columns Market is estimated to be USD 4.12 Bn in 2022 and is expected...
Woonsocket Call
Get Ready for Success in The Futures Market with Canadian Futures Trader’s Special Promotions For 2023
Exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials now available. Canadian Futures Trader is excited to announce special promotions for 2023. Canadian Futures Trader’s website is a go-to destination for traders looking to stay up-to-date on the latest futures news and strategies. In addition to providing valuable resources and information, the site also offers exclusive discounts on trading tools and educational materials.
Woonsocket Call
TrustBIX Inc. Announces Change in Director
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") announced that it has accepted the resignation of Ms. Emma Todd from its board of directors. "I would like to thank Emma who has been an integral part of the Board since May...
Woonsocket Call
Temas Resources announces termination of Piskanja Boron Project Option Agreement and Management Changes
Temas Resources Corp. (“Temas” or the “Company”) [CSE: TMAS] announces that it has terminated its option and joint venture agreement (“Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin Ventures”) for the joint development of Erin Ventures’ Piskanja Borate project. In accordance with the Option Agreement, Temas has given notice to Erin Ventures for the termination of the Option Agreement which will be effective January 22, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
ElectraMeccanica Announces Cost Reduction Initiatives to Streamline and Accelerate Onshore Manufacturing
Company Consolidates Operations at Mesa HQ; Reduces Majority of Headcount Outside Arizona. Actions Improve Operating Costs by Approximately $10M Annually and Increase Fiscal Discipline Without Compromising Ability to Further Commercialize and Scale. CEO Susan E. Docherty Appointed to ElectraMeccanica Board. Investor Day Postponed To June 14, 2023 In Order To...
Woonsocket Call
Andar Bahar: best digital marketing experience is now in business
Andar Bahar promotes the interests of businesses on the Internet, so that the latter can better optimize their offer and generate maximum interest in their services. These qualities have allowed Andar Bahar to establish itself in the market as a reliable and experienced marketing agent. United States - December 23,...
Woonsocket Call
Charlie Besecker Joins GRIN as Chief Revenue Officer
Seasoned Startup Executive Poised to Accelerate Growth for the Leading Creator Management Platform. GRIN, the leading creator management platform for influencer marketing, today announced that Charlie Besecker has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Besecker will be responsible for overall revenue growth, leading U.S. and international sales, marketing, and customer success, as well as GRIN’s vertical-market expansion and enterprise sales strategy.
Woonsocket Call
Realtimecampaign.com Explains Why Custom Software Development Is Necessary
Tailored software applications have the best support team when questions or concerns arise. This is because the team that created the software knows the ins and outs of the application better than anyone else. Direct communication to the custom software engineers beats waiting on the phone for hours for a tech support operator.
Woonsocket Call
North America Mobile Mapping Market Report 2022: Need for Lower Costs in Mapping Procedures Fuels Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "North America Mobile Mapping Market By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North America Mobile Mapping Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027). Mobile mapping integrates separate...
Woonsocket Call
CapVest's GLO Healthcare Completes Acquisition of Calyx, a Global Leader in the Delivery of Improved Outcomes From Clinical Trials
GLO Healthcare ("GLO"), an expanding healthcare platform created by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"), has, in partnership with management, completed the acquisition of Calyx, a leading provider of mission-critical software and tech-enabled services to the fast-growing clinical research market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005180/en/. The...
