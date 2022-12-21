ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Committee Votes ‘Yes’ to Release Trump’s Tax Returns

By Charisma Madarang
 4 days ago
The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee approved the public release of six years’ worth of former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, the New York Times reports.

The vote was approved with all 24 Democrats voting in favor of the motion and all 16 Republicans against it. The Democratic-controlled committee said it will redact personal information from the documents; it is still unclear when these materials will be available to the public.

While the public release of Trump’s finances will provide the most up-to-date information, much of the data has been reported on. In 2020, the Times obtained tax-return data for then-President Trump that revealed he did not pay income taxes in 11 of the 18 years the paper reviewed. The bombshell report also showed that in 2016, the year he won the presidency, Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes. He paid the same amount in 2017, his first year in office.

The decision to obtain Trump’s tax returns in August was spurred by Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the committee chairman, writing to the IRS in April 2019 requesting Trump’s federal income tax returns, saying the committee needed them to analyze the Presidential Audit Program. While the Treasury Department rejected this request, the House then sued and renewed the lawsuit last year.

In the opinion , U.S. Court of Appeals Judge David Sentelle dismissed Trump’s claims that the request was politically motivated.

“The Chairman has identified a legitimate legislative purpose that it requires information to accomplish. At this stage, it is not our place to delve deeper than this,” Stentelle wrote. “The mere fact that individual members of Congress may have political motivations as well as legislative ones is of no moment. Indeed, it is likely rare that an individual member of Congress would work for a legislative purpose without considering the political implications.”

After the vote on Tuesday, House Democrats said the obtained documents also showed that the I.R.S. failed to audit Trump during his first two years as president. It was only after Rep. Neal requested Trump’s taxes that the agency began an audit, which has yet to be completed.

This story is being updated.

Rolling Stone

The Most Damning Things Jan. 6 Witnesses Have Said About Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is slated to release its final report this week, bringing an end to its 18-month investigation into the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the violent siege of the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s victory. The committee has obtained troves of documents, texts, and phone records; interviewed over 1,000 witnesses; and held a series of high-profile public hearings featuring live testimony from people close to the effort to subvert democracy. The primary takeaway from all of this, the panel has made clear, is that Donald Trump is responsible. “The...
Rolling Stone

Trump-Connected Lawyer Told Key Jan. 6 Witness to Lie to Committee

Cassidy Hutchinson gave some of the most damning testimony the Jan. 6 committee heard about former President Donald Trump. CNN reported on Tuesday that a Trump-connected lawyer who had been representing the former Mark Meadows aide advised her to lie to the committee.  The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, served as the top White House ethics lawyer under Trump and previously represented the Trump Organization. Sources told CNN he was allegedly paid by Trump’s Save America PAC to represent Hutchinson, but she dropped him before testifying. She apparently ignored his advice to mislead the committee, as her bombshell public testimony provided insight...
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Report Faults Trump for Provoking Capitol Attack

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection released its final report on Thursday, concluding that former President Trump intentionally spread false claims about the 2020 election and instigated his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol. The long-anticipated, 845-page eight-chapter report brings an end to an 18-month investigation during which the committee interviewed over 1,000 witnesses and conducted nearly a dozen public hearings. “As you read this report, please consider this: Vice President Pence, along with many of the appointed officials who surrounded Donald Trump, worked to defeat many of the worst parts of Trump’s plan to overturn the election,” committee...
Rolling Stone

Scott Peterson Denied New Trial for Murder of Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson was denied a new trial in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, on Tuesday, CBS News reports. He will remain in jail to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve 2002 while she was eight months pregnant with their son she had named Connor. Scott Peterson claimed that she was killed sometime after he left their Modesto, California home on the morning of December 24th, 2002, to go fishing in the San Francisco Bay. He soon became a prime suspect following growing police and public suspicion. After months of...
MODESTO, CA
Rolling Stone

Rapper Who Posed at Capitol Riot for Album Cover Sentenced to Prison

A rapper who posed at the Capitol riots for an album cover will spend five months behind bars. On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Antionne Brodnax, who performs as Bugzie the Don, to five months in prison after he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a photo of himself posing in front of the Capitol building as the cover for his LP, The Capital, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate. Last year, Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts, and prosecutors asked that he spend 21 months in prison due to his stacked criminal record. The rapper’s...
MARYLAND STATE
Rolling Stone

Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says

The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic.  According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Rolling Stone

Big Scarr, Rapper and Gucci Mane Protegé, Dead at 22

Rapper Big Scarr, who hailed from Tennessee and created buzz as a rising artist on Gucci Mane’s 1017 records, has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Alexander Woods, was 22 years old. Details surrounding Woods’ death have not been shared, though TMZ reported that “the case is an ongoing death investigation” and there are currently “no signs of foul play.” Gucci Mane posted a tribute to the rapper on Instagram late Thursday night, seemingly confirming rumors that his protege had died that circulated earlier in the evening. “This hurt,” he wrote, sharing a carousel of images featuring Big Scarr performing live....
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Sinema Expected Staffers to Handle Her Grocery Shopping, Internal Memo Reveals

Grocery runs, hotel pool specifications, weekly massages, Wi-Fi repairs, and an abundance of room-temperature water are just some of the demands placed on Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema’s staffers, according to a document obtained by The Daily Beast. The 37-page memo to staffers provides detailed instructions to those working for Sinema — and in the process, gives an inside look at the senator’s life both in and out of work.  A spokesperson for Sinema, Hannah Hurley, indicated to The Daily Beast that the alleged memo “is not in line with official guidance from Sen. Sinema’s office and does not represent official policies...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Alicia Keys’ Holiday Masquerade Ball Concert on Apple Music Live

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Christmas time is officially here, and Alicia Keys is set to celebrate the holiday season with a special livestream concert to perform songs from her first Christmas album, Santa Baby, familiar classics, and medleys recorded live from New York City’s United Palace. Dubbed the “Holiday Masquerade Ball,” the 15-time Grammy winner’s performance marks the final show of Apple Music Live‘s concert series of the year and promises plenty of “glitter and glamour.” Even if you didn’t get a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Hit With New Rust ‘Countersuit’ From Embattled Assistant Director

The assistant director of Rust, Dave Halls, has fired back at Alec Baldwin and other members of the film crew with a new countersuit tied to the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Halls, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, filed his countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court last week, essentially seeking to protect himself from any legal issues tied to the shooting. His complaint cites an agreement that allegedly says he should be indemnified and have his legal costs covered over any incidents during production causing personal injury, death, or damage.  Halls’ countersuit is part of an ever-expanding web of lawsuits...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Remembers Late Terry Hall With Heartfelt Piano Cover

Damon Albarn is remembering his late friend Terry Hall of the Specials through his music. On Tuesday, the Gorillaz musician posted a video of himself playing piano to the Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” as a tribute to Hall, who died Monday at age 63. “Terry, you meant the world to me,” Albarn wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which saw him performing a melancholic piano version of the 1980 hit. “I love you.” Hall and Albarn held a friendship for many years. Hall joined Blur for a performance of “Nite Klub” in 1996 on French TV channel Mon Taratata a...
Rolling Stone

‘Living’ Is Bill Nighy’s Finest Hour, and Worthy of Oscar Love

From the moment the opening credits start rolling over an overhead view of London’s Piccadilly Square, in all of its mid-20th century glory, Oliver Hermanus’ Living whisks you into a bygone era of Britain. Or, to be more specific, a lost heyday of British cinema, when names like Powell and Pressburger were synonymous with vibrancy and verve, Ealing comedies sold a vision of postwar England that prized both stiff upper lips and smirks, and movies like Brief Encounter pitted emotional repression against raging passion. The vintage font, the slightly washed tint of the color, the old-school score by the...
Rolling Stone

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’

In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
Rolling Stone

FTX Co-Founder and Sam Bankman-Fried’s Ex Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges

Caroline Ellison, CEO of Alameda Research, a privately-controlled hedge fund owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Gary Wang, co-founder of FTX, both pleaded guilty to criminal charges, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Wednesday, according to ABC. According to newly unsealed court documents, Ellison, who dated Bankman-Fried, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on customers of FTX, wire fraud on customers of FTX, conspiracy to commit wire fraud on lenders of Alameda Research and wire fraud on lenders of Alameda Research, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted of...
Rolling Stone

Zelensky Goes to Congress: ‘Ukraine Is Alive and Kicking’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday — his first trip outside his homeland since the Russian invasion began in February. The visit came ahead of the Ukrainian President’s address to Congress as he seeks military and economic support from his top international partner to counter Russian attacks. Zelensky entered the chamber at around 7:36 pm E.T. and greeted Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine,” Pelosi announced as Zelensky took...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and More

Continuing an annual tradition that dates back to his presidency, Barack Obama shared his personal playlist of the best songs of the year, with tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Lizzo, SZA, Rosalia and more making the former president’s must-hear list of 2022. “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs,” Obama tweeted Friday. “Here are some of my favorites.” As usual, Obama’s playlists touches on many genres of music, from Afrobeats (Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Arya Starr’s “Rush”) and reggae (Koffee’s “Pull Up”) to...
Rolling Stone

Morrissey Album Likely Delayed Again as Miley Cyrus Wants Guest Spot Taken Off

Over 18 months after Morrissey first announced his upcoming album Bonfire of Teenagers, the LP appears to be indefinitely shelved once again after the singer revealed he has parted ways with his record label. Also delaying its release: Miley Cyrus wants her backing vocals removed from one of the album tracks. In a pair of messages posted to Morrissey Central (via NME) — the singer’s go-to mouthpiece — Morrissey revealed that he has “voluntarily withdrawn from any association” with Capitol Records, the label that was set to release Bonfire of Teenagers in Feb. 2023. The singer also “voluntarily parted company”...
Rolling Stone

The Best Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Gifting can be a stressful ordeal — especially if you’re running from store to store just a few days before Christmas. Luckily, there’s Amazon to lessen the stress. The everything store (unsurprisingly) offers some of the best gifts — either for loved ones or for yourself — and they ship almost as fast as Santa. What Are the Best Gifts on Amazon? The best gifts on Amazon range from apparel and accessories to the latest tech to home goods. Below, we’ve rounded...
Rolling Stone

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ Producer Thom Bell Dies at 79

Producer Thom Bell, who co-created “The Sound of Philadelphia” alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as the Mighty Three, has died at age 79. His cause of death was not immediately made known. “Tommy and I have been best friends for over 60 years,” said Gamble in a press statement. “When we first met, we decided to start writing songs together and form a singing duo ‘Kenny and Tommy’ and then our band The Romeos… He was a great talent and my dear friend. Rest in peace buddy.” “Thom Bell was my favorite musician, arranger, songwriter, and music producer of all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

