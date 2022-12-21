ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO once he finds replacement

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
 4 days ago

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk on Tuesday said he’ll step down from his role as CEO of Twitter once he finds someone to replace him, an announcement that comes after a majority of users said he should resign in a poll held on the social media platform.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

With over 17.5 million total votes cast, 57.5 percent of users responding to Musk’s poll said he should step down as Twitter’s head, just weeks after Musk acquired the company and took on the position.

Most in Twitter poll say Musk should step down as CEO

Musk had vowed in posting the poll that he would abide by the results. Another 42.5 percent of users said Musk should not leave the role.

Musk’s tenure as CEO has so far been fraught with controversy as the billionaire moved to slash Twitter staff, scale back on content moderation and change the platform’s user verification system.

Related
Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are […]
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
