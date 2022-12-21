Read full article on original website
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
Man shot by police in domestic violence situation in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot by a Fresno police officer during a domestic violence disturbance in Southeast Fresno early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at Chestnut and Church avenues at a 7-Eleven store around 12:48 a.m. Officials say an intoxicated couple pulled...
VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies
VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
Man accused of kidnapping in Fresno arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now under arrest after Fresno police say he forced a man to drive him to different parts of town at gunpoint. Officers say they pulled a car over at Parkway Dr. and Belmont Ave. and the passenger took off running. The man...
3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
Family Dollar clerk robbed at gunpoint in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Family Dollar clerk was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 11:00 p.m. to the Family Dollar in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they say they were...
Rashad Al-Hakim’s father weighs in on suspects charge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rashad Hakim is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community following the death of his son. “He was good at baseball, volleyball, he ran cross country, he ran track he did a little of everything,” he said. “He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved being a big […]
Teen charged with felony vehicular manslaughter following death of Selma High student
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — An arrest has been made following the death of Selma High School student, Briseida Mariscal. According to the Selma Police Department, 17-year-old Briseida was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Floral Avenue and Wright Street on December 8. The teen was...
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
Homicide Suspect Arrested Following Family Disturbance
On the evening of December 21nd an argument between two adult brothers inside of an apartment ended in tragedy when one was stabbed and the other was arrested. Officers were dispatched to an apartment near Peach/Gettysburg just after 4PM for a reported stabbing. As officers approached the apartment, they located...
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Chase with deputies ends in rollover crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
Sheriff's office says man killed in deputy-involved shooting killed woman last month
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says two separate investigations have since overlapped into one larger case. Sheriff-elect John Zanoni says 9 mm rounds collected at a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6th are connected to a homicide last month. Zanoni says 32-year-old Dennis Happawana was...
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
