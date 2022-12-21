ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
VISALIA, CA
KGET

27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot by police in domestic violence situation in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot by a Fresno police officer during a domestic violence disturbance in Southeast Fresno early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at Chestnut and Church avenues at a 7-Eleven store around 12:48 a.m. Officials say an intoxicated couple pulled...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies

VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man accused of kidnapping in Fresno arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now under arrest after Fresno police say he forced a man to drive him to different parts of town at gunpoint. Officers say they pulled a car over at Parkway Dr. and Belmont Ave. and the passenger took off running. The man...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Family Dollar clerk robbed at gunpoint in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A Family Dollar clerk was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in Tulare County. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 11:00 p.m. to the Family Dollar in Terra Bella for reports of an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, they say they were...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rashad Al-Hakim’s father weighs in on suspects charge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rashad Hakim is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community following the death of his son. “He was good at baseball, volleyball, he ran cross country, he ran track he did a little of everything,” he said. “He loved sports, he loved his family, he loved being a big […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested

Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash

SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
SELMA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested Following Family Disturbance

On the evening of December 21nd an argument between two adult brothers inside of an apartment ended in tragedy when one was stabbed and the other was arrested. Officers were dispatched to an apartment near Peach/Gettysburg just after 4PM for a reported stabbing. As officers approached the apartment, they located...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days

On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Chase with deputies ends in rollover crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business

December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy