Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
McLeod Seacoast holds therapy dog holiday parade for patients & staff
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — It's still parade season in Little River, just with a little twist. The holiday season is hard for some, especially those who have to stay and work in hospitals. Because of that, McLeod Health Seacoast held a dog parade to spread joy to those...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach ministries, businesses begin weekend effort to warm up, feed the homeless
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A cold Christmas can carry a heavy burden for those without loved ones or a place to call home. That's the case for many spending the nights in shelters or on the streets along the Grand Strand. Because of the cold and the weather...
wpde.com
14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
wpde.com
Tips to surviving a cold Carolina Christmas; how residents are prepping
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — As that cold weather moves in, we know many of you probably plan on using space heaters and fireplaces to warm your house this weekend. Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Marshal Christian Sliker said nearly 500 people die every year because of heating fires gone wrong.
wpde.com
Horry County resident displays holiday light show synced to music
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County resident is making Christmas extra special for neighbors and those passing by this year. David Maxwell has been setting up his holiday light display since early November but has been planning it all year long. Some of it was made by...
WMBF
Protecting your pipes and home ahead of drop in temperatures
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Before you bundle up inside, there are a few things you can do to make sure your pipes do not freeze over and tips to warm up your home safely. Turn off or disconnect any outside pipes (Garden hose, outdoor shower) Keep a light trickle...
myhorrynews.com
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
wpde.com
Pups ease the stress of holiday travel at the Myrtle Beach International Airport
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Orio is hard at work bringing joy to holiday travelers. She is the first of eight therapy dogs hired for the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s P.E.T.S. Program, which stands for Pups Easing Travel Stress. "We are just helping everybody ease a little stress,...
wpde.com
CCU golf course prepares turf for cold Christmas weather
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many golf courses along the Grand Strand are making preparations for the winter weather. The team at Hackler Golf Course at Coastal Carolina University is working to protect their turf from the frigid temperatures predicted for Christmas weekend. The head golf superintendent for the course,...
wpde.com
Counselor shares tips for people grieving a loved one this holiday season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The holidays are a time to be spent with the ones you love, however that's always the case for many people -- especially after losing the one they are missing. Sandy Quast with Coastal Haven Counseling said that the grieving process is different for...
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
wpde.com
Santee Cooper implements power outages every half hour due to freezing temps in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Unprecedented demand and other issues related to the arctic cold are threatening the reliability of the Santee Cooper electric grid, according to a release from Santee Cooper. As needed, Santee Cooper said the utility is implementing temporary managed and coordinated 30-minute rolling outages across their...
wpde.com
Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Horry County hotel
Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a multi-unit residential structure fire in Horry County Friday night. Our crews on the scene say it is at the Ocean Creek Resort. At 9:31 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy., according...
wpde.com
More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
wpde.com
Power outages reported in Pee Dee
WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
wpde.com
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
wpde.com
Florence home struck by lightning
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
Comments / 0