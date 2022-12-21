ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

14 things to keep in mind during extra cold weekend in the Carolinas

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters want residents to be alert and prepared as the cold weather moves in this weekend. They recommend everyone test their smoke alarms in each sleeping area, hallway and living room. Make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working; especially if you...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

CCU golf course prepares turf for cold Christmas weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Many golf courses along the Grand Strand are making preparations for the winter weather. The team at Hackler Golf Course at Coastal Carolina University is working to protect their turf from the frigid temperatures predicted for Christmas weekend. The head golf superintendent for the course,...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Conway mom gives presents to new parents spending Christmas in NICU

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — When Tiffany Langford gave birth to her baby girl Callie, she was just 27 weeks pregnant. Callie weighed one pound and seven ounces, and spent 142 days in the NICU at McLeod in Florence where her mom watched her grow through an incubator glass. "There...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire at Horry County hotel

Horry County, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a multi-unit residential structure fire in Horry County Friday night. Our crews on the scene say it is at the Ocean Creek Resort. At 9:31 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 10000 block of N. Kings Hwy., according...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

More artists added to 2023 CCMF lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Carolina Country Music Fest announced two more artists to their lineup Friday. Bailey Zimmerman will join more than 40 artists at the festival performing on the Coors Light Main Stage. CCMF will also welcome Ian Munsick this summer to sing hits like "Long Live...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Power outages reported in Pee Dee

WPDE — Thousands are without power in parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Friday due to the high winds. Duke Energy and Horry County Electric are reporting outages for their customers as of 11 a.m. Santee Cooper. No outages currently reported. Click here for current outages. Click...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Florence home struck by lightning

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A home in the city limits of Florence was struck by lightning early Thursday morning, according to officials with the Florence County Emergency Management Division. The Florence Fire Dept. said it was a home on Trailwood Drive and there was minimal fire damage. Further information...
FLORENCE, SC

