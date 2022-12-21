Read full article on original website
Kansas’ Withers excited to play beloved Hogs
Kansas redshirt freshman defensive DJ Withers (6-4, 292) may not be home for Christmas, but he is a lot closer than normal. Withers, who starred as 220-pound defensive end at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, is in Memphis where his Jayhawks (6-6) are set to face Arkansas (6-6) Wednesday in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
Arkansas signs USF linebacker to Class of 2023
FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail. The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.
Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision
FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
North Carolina-Oregon Holiday Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview
Oregon is favored by more than two touchdowns against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
WATCH: Mike Irwin & Alyssa Orange look at the MBB season so far.
We are 12 games into the season for the men’s basketball team, and already we’ve seen any guy can take over a game when the Hogs need it. Against UNC-Asheville it was Jalen Graham and Joseph Pinion. It’s been Jordan Walsh. It’s been Ricky Council. It’s been Anthony Black.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
