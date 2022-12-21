ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KARK

Kansas’ Withers excited to play beloved Hogs

Kansas redshirt freshman defensive DJ Withers (6-4, 292) may not be home for Christmas, but he is a lot closer than normal. Withers, who starred as 220-pound defensive end at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, is in Memphis where his Jayhawks (6-6) are set to face Arkansas (6-6) Wednesday in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
LAWRENCE, KS
KARK

Arkansas signs USF linebacker to Class of 2023

FAYETTEVILLE — It didn’t take long for Travis Williams, Arkansas’ new defensive coordinator, to start making an impact on the recruiting trail. The University of South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier, 6-1, 223, was committed Williams at UCF after entering the transfer portal. But when Williams left to come to Arkansas and offered Grier a scholarship he took it.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Sam Pittman talks John Morgan III decision

FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday, Arkansas’ recruiting went as expected until former Pitt defensive end John Morgan III moved up his timeline and signed with the Razorbacks. Morgan, 6-2, 265, is the fourth recruit, first on defense, from the transfer portal to sign with the Hogs. Sam Pittman admitted it was great, unexpected news they got Morgan when they did.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR

