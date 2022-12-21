Read full article on original website
Sea-Intelligence: Overcapacity Could Trigger Container Price War
During the surge in container shipments, the carriers had every possible vessel sailing to maximize capacity on their routes. Now as volumes have slackened and spot freight rates tumbled there have been forecasts that carriers would begin dramatically cutting back on capacity by blanking sailings and laying up vessels for an extended period. The analysts at Sea-Intelligence, however, are warning that the cuts may not be coming quickly enough laying the groundwork for even more competition on price as volume falls during and after Chinese New Year.
Japan’s First Large Offshore Wind Farm Starts Operations
Japan’s first large-scale offshore wind farm went into commercial service on December 22 with a second neighboring site expected to also commence operations shortly. While the projects are small in scale, and near shore, they are seen as a milestone as the country moves forward with plans for its green energy transition.
Report: China Faces a Dilemma in Recouping African Belt-and-Road Loans
Several African nations grappling with debt distress are faced with seizure of strategic assets like ports, railways and power networks if China decides to force repayment on defaulted loans, a UK-based think tank has said. Chatham House notes that China has built a large stock of debt across the African...
'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city
The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
Decarbonization of Sea Giants: SWS Awarded 1st AiP LNG/Hydrogen VLCC
RINA has announced the Approval in Principle (AiP) of the first very large crude carrier (VLCC) vessel using an innovative propulsion arrangement that reduces the ship’s resistance by 5-10%. This result is achieved by splitting the thrust of a single large propeller into two smaller ones, thus reducing the required ballast draft for the full propeller immersion, which in turn allows the reduction of the volume of the ballast tanks and, ultimately, of the overall ship dimensions and the required power for propulsion without impacting the cargo carrying capacity.
China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people being infected a day’ comment, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics.However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement, without...
Norway Funds Research Projects for Battery-Powered Ships
The Norwegian government is seeking to accelerate the development of battery-powered shipping as part of its goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions across all parts of the Norwegian economy. This week the government announced more than $10 million in funding for two innovative projects for eco-friendly shipping. “We are...
Overlooked Resource: Bountiful Oceans Help Meet Global Energy Needs
(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Water is crucial for human survival. It’s also critical for the health of the planet. Seventy percent of the world’s surface is covered by water, of which roughly 97 percent is in the oceans and seas. While representing over twice the planet’s land mass, oceans are not where people live. Therefore, for many people, their ocean experience comes from living on a coastline, visiting a beach, taking a cruise or flying between continents.
Russia's Sole Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire Again
The Russian Navy's sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, caught fire again in an incident small enough to cause "no damage" yet large enough to prompt a report in Russia's flagship state media outlet. The head of state shipbuilder USC, Alexei Rakhmanov, told RIA Novosti that a small fire broke...
Report: No Conclusive Evidence for Identity of Nord Stream Saboteur
The mystery of the attack on the Nord Stream pipeline network is under investigation, but there are few clues to the identity of the perpetrator - and the case may never be solved, according to the Washington Post. When a sabotage attack ruptured three pipelines in the Nord Stream 1...
Report: Shell Suspends LNG from Prelude After Another Small Fire
Production on Shell’s problematic Prelude FLNG, the largest floating plant for natural gas liquefaction in the world, has once again been temporarily suspended. Reports by both Bloomberg and Reuters are citing a spokesperson from Shell Australia confirming that there has been another small incident aboard the beleaguered unit coming just as winter demand for LNG is surging.
Seadrill Acquires Aquadrill to Realize Opportunities in Strong Market
Ten months after emerging from its second bankruptcy in five years, Seadrill announced that it will acquire Aquadrill in a move that it believes will further strengthen its position as the market for offshore drilling continue to rebound. Combined they said the companies will be in a strong position to serve a broader range of customers, with one of the most technologically advanced fleets in the industry.
Sunak urged to drop ‘unspeakably cruel’ two-child limit and benefit cap
Rishi Sunak has been urged to drop “unspeakably cruel” policies in order to lift half a million people out of poverty. The Scottish National party MP Kirsten Oswald has urged the prime minister to U-turn on his decision to back the two-child limit and benefit cap policies set by his predecessors.
When China Shanghais Your Port
(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2022 edition.) Do foreign purchases of critical global infrastructure constitute a security risk?. Hamburg’s 883-year-old port has a history of state ownership. That state has hitherto been the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. Soon, it may instead, in part, be the People’s Republic of China.
Brazil's Next President Will Cancel Privatization of Port of Santos
Brazil's incoming minister of ports and airports, Marcio Franca, told a Brazilian newspaper on Thursday that the long-awaited privatization of the port of Santos will not go forward. Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Franca's appointment to the newly-recreated post on Thursday morning. The position was folded into...
China Next Door: The CCP's Growing Influence in Latin America
Americans hear about countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran on a frequent basis, and for good reason. All have been intertwined in global affairs, politics at home, or both for most of this century so far. But in stark contrast, the United States has treated Latin America with “benign neglect.”
US Responds to Attacks on Ukrainian Grain Ports with More Sanctions
The United States continues its efforts to sanction organizations that support Russia’s war on Ukraine with the latest efforts focusing on the naval and military operations that attacked Ukraine’s ports and civilian infrastructure including the power grid. The U.S. Department of State announced on December 22 that it...
U.S. Funds Preservation of Ancient Shipwreck Near Hambantota
The U.S government has offered Sri Lanka a grant to preserve the wreck of a ship that could provide clues into the Indo-Pacific region’s early East-West trade routes. The grant will enable Sri Lanka’s Central Cultural Fund’s Maritime Archeology Unit to document and conserve the Godawaya (or Godavaya) shipwreck, believed to be South Asia’s oldest wreck, along with its artifacts. The wreck is believed to have been sitting on the seafloor for over 2,000 years.
