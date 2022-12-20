ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Gus Johnson divides college basketball fans after being caught vaping on sidelines

By Anthony Wood
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tj4ga_0jpZPovn00

LONGTIME basketball commentator Gus Johnson has divided opinions after being caught vaping while working.

The Fox Sports sportscaster appeared to be working the Arizona Wildcats' 89-75 win over the Indiana Hoosiers back on December 10 when the footage was caught.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331rFK_0jpZPovn00
Johnson has worked for Fox Sports since 2011 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQHeK_0jpZPovn00
Johnson's vaping divided opinions online Credit: Twitter/@GoBluePoole

While E-cigarettes aren't listed as prohibited at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the game took place, this hasn't stopped many from disapproving of Johnson's actions on social media.

One simply asked: "How is this allowed"

Another said: "Rare Gus Johnson L [sad emoji]"

However, not everyone saw it this way, with one commenting: "I hope he doesn’t get fired or suspended for this [skull emoji] everyone indulges in something, and if he ain’t hurting anybody else or bothering anyone, there should be no consequences for him. Bro needs to get his smoke on, I feel him!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCIO0_0jpZPovn00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpcSq_0jpZPovn00

While one responded: "Well he can’t go for a smoke break so he might as well do this."

But what a fair few fans took issue with wasn't his decision to vape, but the decision to capture his vaping on camera.

One fan commented: "Dry snitching but don’t matter cause Gus Johnson the GOAT in fact this elevates his GOAT status another tier."

And "The GOAT" was on hand to watch an exciting game in Nevada between the 10th-ranked Wildcats and 14th-ranked Hoosiers.

Since their win in Vegas, Arizona has gone on to improve their record to 10-1, leaving them fifth in the Pac-12.

Indiana, meanwhile, also lost their next game against Kansas and are now eighth in the Big Ten with an 8-3 record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1aIn_0jpZPovn00
Junior forward Azuolas Tubelis led the scoring for Arizona against Indiana with 21 points on the night Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QneKZ_0jpZPovn00
Senior forward Race Thompson (C) had a team-high 16 points against Arizona Credit: Reuters

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Chris Beard’s fiancée apologizes for assault allegations; Texas responds

Chris Beard’s fiancée apologized Friday for claiming he had choked her, an allegation that led to his arrest and later suspension as head basketball coach of the Texas Longhorns. Randi Trew released a statement through her attorney saying, “Chris did not strangle me,” and “I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event.” Read more... The post Chris Beard’s fiancée apologizes for assault allegations; Texas responds appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Basketball Coach Engaged to Partner After Romantic On-Court Proposal

A college basketball coach is getting married. Becky Burke, the head coach of the women's basketball team at the University of Buffalo, revealed on Monday night that she got engaged to her partner Savannah Lesesne. During practice on Monday, Burke popped the question to Lesesne, and members of the team as well as the coaching staff surrounded them at center court at Alumni Arena.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Travis Hunter makes startling accusation against Florida State

When five-star cornerback Travis Hunter announced he was hitting the transfer portal, you knew several schools would be knocking at his door even though he was almost certainly going to follow his former coach, Deion Sanders, to Colorado. And that’s exactly what he did. However, Hunter made an accusation...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Top quarterback announces transfer decision

When head coach Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the USC Trojans and ultimately brought former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Panthers. And now, the quarterback is on the move again. On Saturday afternoon, Kedon Read more... The post Top quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to D.J. Uiagalelei transfer destination

D.J. Uiagalelei, who has been the starting quarterback at Clemson over the last two seasons, has reportedly found a new home. After spending the first three years of his college career in the Southeast, Uiagalelei will finish his college tenure in the opposite corner of the United States, the Northwest, at Oregon State.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Spun

Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job

Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast

Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening. While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

2024 5-star DL David Stone announces top schools

Oklahoma City (Okla.) IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 30 offers. He is ready to start trimming that list. On Friday, Stone announced his top 10 schools. They are Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan State, Miami, Tennessee and Florida. “I feel like...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Every Big Ten Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

On Wednesday, thousands of high school football recruits from around the country signed with their respective college football programs. While name, image and likeness are in full swing, it was still the same old programs that landed the elite recruits. That was the case in the Big Ten as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave

When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
923K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy