WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Cast Member Previews for Reopening of Walt Disney World Railroad Have Begun
Cast Member previews for the seemingly imminent reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad have begun at Magic Kingdom. Cast Members arrived at Fantasyland Station this morning for an opportunity to preview the Walt Disney World Railroad before it reopens. The train has been closed since 2018 due to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and the route has been altered to accommodate the new attraction.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: How to Buy SECRET Limited Release Star Wars Pins Aboard Galactic Starcruiser
We’ve discovered another Resistance secret on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World. Astute guests can purchase exclusive, covert Resistance pins from a hidden compartment in the Chandrila Collection gift shop on the Halcyon. The compartment is visible on the front of this display case at the center...
WDW News Today
Disney Lorcana Game Reveals New Dragon Fire Card
Disney has revealed a new game card for the upcoming Disney Lorcana game. The new game card, revealed by Ravensburger, is Dragon Fire, which features the dragon (Maleficent), spewing fire from its mouth. The new card for the game, which is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, is...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale to Feature Return of ‘Dream… and Shine Brighter’ and More Surprises
Disneyland Paris has released a preview image for the “Grand Finale” of its 30th anniversary celebration. The “Grand Finale” will begin on January 9 and the celebration will end on September 30, 2023. The image features Minnie in her pink and silver 30th anniversary outfit, with...
WDW News Today
VIDEO: The American Sirens Bring Retro Holiday Tunes to the Green & Red Coconut Club
The American Sirens have returned to Universal CityWalk Orlando for a holiday show at the Green & Red Coconut Club. The trio performs a selection of holiday songs from their stage above the Coconut Club’s bar. The American Sirens will perform on December 22 and 23 as well as...
WDW News Today
Santa Claus Meet and Greet Includes Wheelchair-Accessible Sleigh at EPCOT
Walt Disney World shared a Facebook post highlighting the large sleigh that guests can meet Santa Claus in at EPCOT this year. The new sleigh is accessible for wheelchairs, as well as other assistive devices used by guests with disabilities. Disney wrote in the caption, “Some of the Cast Members...
WDW News Today
Themed Posters Added to Villain-Con Minion Blast Queue at Universal Studios Florida
Now that Villain-Con Minion Blast has been officially announced to replace the retired Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, exterior theming is being added. We spotted themed posters in the queue today. Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast will be an interactive attraction in which guests “blast your way to supervillain...
WDW News Today
Sparkly New ‘Merry & Nutty’ Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey Scurries into Universal Orlando Resort
Even two days before Christmas, we’re still catching some new holiday merchandise on its way into Universal Orlando Resort! Today, our searches yielded a brand-new version of the “Merry & Nutty” Earl the Squirrel Spirit Jersey, similar to the one we found last month but with some key differences!
WDW News Today
Dave Perillo Announces New Gran Fiesta Tour Art & Signing Schedule for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
Artist Dave Perillo has released a look at one of the four new pieces he will debut at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which features the Gran Fiesta Tour. The Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros is a boat ride inside the Mexico pavilion. Donald is joined by his bandmates, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles on this poster-style piece that represents the slow moving journey through Mexico.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom Reopens After 4 Years
It’s a Christmas miracle! The Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom has reopened after being closed for over four years. Media rode the train first, along with Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom. The railroad then reopened to regular guests at about 10:00 a.m. this morning, December 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Unique Disney 100 Years of Wonder Merchandise & ’50s Retro Disneyland Line Coming in February to Tokyo Disney Resort
It seems like we’re getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun here at Tokyo Disneyland, rare considering the Oriental Land Company’s general independence from Disney, especially with merchandise. Tokyo Disney Resort doesn’t even sell Spirit Jerseys or Loungefly bags if you believe it! There will be two new merchandise lines — one featuring (mostly) unique 100 Years of Wonder items, and another hearkening back to the mid-1950s advertisements used for the original Disneyland in California!
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Railroad Cast Member Previews Begin as Opening is ‘Imminent,’ Carousel Coffee Previews Full Menu, Exclusive ‘100 Years of Wonder’ Merch Coming to Tokyo, & More: Daily Recap (12/22/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
WDW News Today
Chandrila Star Line Sabacc Chips, Toy Shield, and More New Merchandise Debuts for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Since our last voyage on the Halcyon, new merchandise has arrived for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is home to a two-night immersive experience that also includes two opportunities to buy exclusive merchandise: one for in-universe themed merchandise onboard the ship and another to buy branded souvenirs when you depart.
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition Disney 100 Mickey Mouse Club Cereal
Twitter users have spotted a new limited edition Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Mouse Club cereal in the wild. It’s “naturally flavored confetti cake cereal” and features the retro Mickey Mouse Club logo. The limited edition cereal is by Post. Twitter user Skyler Queen posits that it is just a rebrand of Post’s Timbits birthday cake-flavored cereal, and user Sean Fynn Cosgrave says that the cereal is only available in the USA and not in Canada.
WDW News Today
Limited-Release Captain Carter’s Vibranium Shield from ‘What If…?’ Arrives at Walt Disney World
A limited-release Captain Carter’s Vibranium Shield replica is the latest Marvel Hero Relic to land in Keystone Clothiers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A second, kids-version is also available and is made of foam rather than Vibranium so that fans of all ages can wield the Avenger’s Union Jack Shield.
WDW News Today
New Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans Pin & Keychain Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort
One of the best experiences at Universal Orlando Resort is getting your sweet tooth on at Honeydukes in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and now you can celebrate one of those iconic treats with a new Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans pin and keychain we found. Bertie Bott’s...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 12/22/22 (Huge Holiday Crowds, Lights in Super Nintendo World, A Mischievous Bird Sets Off Fireworks)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check on things one last time before the holiday. So come along to see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo report. Upper Lot. Let’s head into the park....
WDW News Today
New Themed ID Tag Station Added to Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A new ID tag station has been added to Tower Hotel Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Being the exit gift shop for the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the station is themed to look like luggage. The new machine is next to the fuel rod station. The ID tag...
WDW News Today
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Available at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has a new version of the Battle of Endor tiki mug available with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
WDW News Today
New Princess Jasmine Dress Debuts at Walt Disney World
A new Princess Jasmine dress by the Disney Dress Shop is available in Uptown Jewelers at the Magic Kingdom. “Aladdin” is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and this dress is the latest in a large series of new merchandise. Princess Jasmine Dress – $128. The new blue dress...
