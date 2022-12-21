Grizzlies And Nuggets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets will face off in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Grizzlies will be without Desmond Bane, Vince Williams Jr., Danny Green and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, Jack White, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie.

Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jeff Green have been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Grizzlies will start Morant, Konchar, Brooks, Jackson Jr., Adams on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Brown, Caldwell-Pope, Braun, Gordon, Jokic on Tuesday."

This will be the first time in the 2022-23 season that the two teams have faced off.

They last played in April of the previous season, and the Nuggets won 122-109 at home.

An astonishing 13 players scored for the Grizzlies, while the Nuggets were led by Jokic's 35 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

Coming into Tuesday's matchup, the Grizzlies are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 19-10 record in 29 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 8-2 but are only 6-8 in 14 games on the road.

As for the Nuggets (18-11), they are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and a very impressive 9-3 in 12 games hosted in Denver, Colorado.

The Grizzlies have a one-game lead over the Nuggets