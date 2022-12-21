ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

wach.com

South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Florence High School QB commits to South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he has committed to The University of South Carolina. “STAYIN HOME,” Sellers tweeted, with a graphic announcing his commitment. Sellers signed on Wednesday and made the announcement Friday. “I look at myself being able to improve the next four years of […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
FLORENCE, SC
WLTX.com

Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
CAMDEN, SC
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral

One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently. This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Luke Doty said on Tuesday

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is redshirting this year and will be able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Notre Dame if his number is called. Last week, the NCAA issued a one-time waiver that allows players to participate in their bowl games without it having to count against their four-game limit. Doty is at the four-game threshold, but this waiver will allow him to play against the Fighting Irish on Dec. 30 without losing his redshirt.
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

WACH FOX News: Tracking Santa

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Everyone at WACH FOX News is wishing you a Merry Christmas. We've been tracking Santa all Christmas Eve. Take a look at his journey through the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
COLUMBIA, SC

