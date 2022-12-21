Read full article on original website
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Projecting South Carolina's 2024 Recruiting Board
South Carolina brought in an excellent 2023 class, but their 2024 board could be even better.
wach.com
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina
(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
South Florence High School QB commits to South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Florence High School quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced Friday that he has committed to The University of South Carolina. “STAYIN HOME,” Sellers tweeted, with a graphic announcing his commitment. Sellers signed on Wednesday and made the announcement Friday. “I look at myself being able to improve the next four years of […]
WIS-TV
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks closed the early signing period with a bang. Four-star South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers announced his decision to sign with South Carolina Friday, flipping from a long-time commitment to Syracuse. Sellers had been committed to the Orange since March but changed his decision this...
LaNorris Sellers Flips To South Carolina, Signs LOI
Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers has officially flipped to South Carolina and will become a Gamecock.
WLTX.com
Mr. Football is officially on board with Beamer
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xavier McLeod had his pick of schools but he made the call for Carolina back in August. In spite of a push from other high-profile schools in the Southeast, McLeod never wavered in his commitment and he is officially part of Shane Beamer's third recruiting class at South Carolina.
Gamecocks Offensive Line Reloading With 2023 Signees
South Carolina is bringing in a bevy of talented offensive linemen to help offset the losses they're about to endure.
WLTX.com
'Diehard Gamecock' USC nutrition staff member surprised by trip to Gator Bowl with the team
Anita Oneal has worked with the USC Athletics nutrition department to provide meals for the football players. Soon, she'll head to the Gator Bowl.
Look: College Football Stadium's Christmas Lights Going Viral
One college has decided to decorate its football stadium with Christmas lights this week. But the stadium apparently hasn't recovered from fans storming the field recently. This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. But while some people loved to see how beautiful they were, others noticed something distinct.
Everything Luke Doty said on Tuesday
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is redshirting this year and will be able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Notre Dame if his number is called. Last week, the NCAA issued a one-time waiver that allows players to participate in their bowl games without it having to count against their four-game limit. Doty is at the four-game threshold, but this waiver will allow him to play against the Fighting Irish on Dec. 30 without losing his redshirt.
Coaches Excited About Grayson Howard
Head coach Shane Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White, and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo praised new South Carolina inside linebacker Grayson Howard.
tigerdroppings.com
What's Left Of Williams-Brice Stadium's Hedges Lit Up For Christmas After Tenn Field Storm
This week South Carolina revealed images of Williams-Brice Stadium with all of the hedges in front of the stands wrapped in Christmas lights. Some noticed that the hedges that the lights have been placed on have been decimated and whittled down to almost nothing due to the Gamecocks fans storming the field after their win over Tennessee last month...
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
WWE legend holds home intruder at gunpoint in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A former WWE star who now lives in the Midlands is making headlines for an incident at his home. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan is known for carrying around a two-by-four and giving the thumbs up ahead of his matches in the ring. And he's currently a Kershaw County resident.
wach.com
Saxophonist Darius Starks sets the right tone for Christmas
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) --- Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!. Irmo saxophonist Darius Starks stopped by the WACH Fox studios to bring you the jazzy sounds of Christmas.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
wach.com
WACH FOX News: Tracking Santa
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Everyone at WACH FOX News is wishing you a Merry Christmas. We've been tracking Santa all Christmas Eve. Take a look at his journey through the Midlands.
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
WIS-TV
Thousands of residents impacted by outages across the Midlands as winter weather arrives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday morning began with winter weather arriving in the Midlands, leaving some without power. Dominion Energy reported 256 active outages as of 7:21 a.m. Its outage map said over 22,000 customers were without power Friday morning. As of around 5 p.m., the new number is just...
coladaily.com
FBI Columbia investigating shooting at Shaw Air Force Base
The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a shooting incident that occured Friday afternoon at Shaw Air Force Base. According to officials, an Airman assigned to the 20th Security Forces Squadron shot and injured an individual who illegally gained access to the Base with a prohibited weapon. The male subject...
