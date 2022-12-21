South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty is redshirting this year and will be able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Notre Dame if his number is called. Last week, the NCAA issued a one-time waiver that allows players to participate in their bowl games without it having to count against their four-game limit. Doty is at the four-game threshold, but this waiver will allow him to play against the Fighting Irish on Dec. 30 without losing his redshirt.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO