KFOX 14

Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Pellicano widening road project faces months-long delay

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction signs, orange barrels and backup are what people constantly see every time they drive down Pellicano Drive. People who use the busy stretch of Pellicano Drive between Loop 375 and Darrington Road in the far east side will have to continue budgeting extra time for their commute.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Migrants continue sleeping outside even as temporaray shelter opens

EL PASO, Texa (KFOX14) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces man held without bond following carjacking, pursuit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond following a carjacking and pursuit on Monday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Adrian Mendez. A judge said Thursday that Mendez was too dangerous to the community and was to be held without bond. Mendez is charged with...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2022 holiday light displays in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
EL PASO, TX

