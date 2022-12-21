Read full article on original website
Crash with serious injuries shuts down Border Highway east at Broadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the Border Highway at Broadway Friday night, according to emergency fire dispatch. All lanes in the eastbound lanes are blocked, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All traffic must...
Two women die after crash in Las Cruces; other driver charged with vehicular homicide
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The driver believed to be responsible for a Thursday evening head-on collision that killed two women in Las Cruces has been charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened on Spruce Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nicholas Esteban Gurrola, 31, of Las Cruces, is charged with...
Pellicano widening road project faces months-long delay
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Construction signs, orange barrels and backup are what people constantly see every time they drive down Pellicano Drive. People who use the busy stretch of Pellicano Drive between Loop 375 and Darrington Road in the far east side will have to continue budgeting extra time for their commute.
Man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to crash on I-10 in November
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to a crash on I-10 west at Schuster last month. Investigators obtained a warrant for 36-year-old Vicent Manuel Soto. Soto turned himself in at the police station on Wednesday. Soto is held at...
AAA Texas projects over 8 million drivers on the road this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On a national scale, 112.7 million Americans are expected to travel from Dec 23 to Jan 2, according to AAA. 8.3 million Texas drivers are expected to hit the roads and drive 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “Even more...
Migrants continue sleeping outside even as temporaray shelter opens
EL PASO, Texa (KFOX14) — Temperatures across the Borderland are expected to plummet over the weekend, which could threaten the lives of migrants sleeping on the streets. El Paso city officials have now opened one of three planned shelters ahead of the freezing weather. "We are cognizant of the...
El Paso teen collects Christmas toys for migrant children
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso teen collected toys to hand out to migrant children on Christmas Day. Miss El Paso Texas Jr. Teen, Alazne Padilla, has been helping migrants since Aug. "I wanted to do this so they could get something for Christmas because I know...
City of El Paso to vote on extending emergency declaration Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is already under an emergency declaration, due to the surge of migrants arriving at the southern border. Friday, city council is set to meet to extend that declaration for 30 days or until they see best fit. Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Las Cruces man held without bond following carjacking, pursuit
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man is being held without bond following a carjacking and pursuit on Monday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Adrian Mendez. A judge said Thursday that Mendez was too dangerous to the community and was to be held without bond. Mendez is charged with...
GALLERY: Christmas home displays, Christmas trees in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It's the holidays and although this year has been a tough one, that didn't stop El Pasoans from putting up their holiday displays. All the photos and videos are from our viewers that submitted their photos/videos through our Chime In section. You can still...
Coat collection held for migrants for winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation are partnering with local drop-off locations to collect new and gently used winter coats for migrants. With freezing temperatures in our region and the many destinations, winter coats have been identified...
Hospitals of Providence release pics of 'Christmas Babies'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence welcomed the newest additions to Santa's nice list just in time for Christmas. The hospital released pictures of the newest family members Saturday afternoon. The hospital says, "they are staying warm and snug in their Christmas stockings". Parents say, "They...
Additional 200 Texas National Guard soldiers deployed to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Military Department is deploying 200 additional troops to El Paso amid the migrant crisis. Another 40 additional high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles (HMMWV) will be sent to El Paso to expand operations in the area. Using four C-130J cargo aircraft, the Texas...
Sacred Heart Church provides shelter to migrants regardless of status, ahead of cold front
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Severe cold weather made its way to the Borderland. Temperatures will drop drastically during the night. Still, several migrants were out on the streets of El Paso despite the city of El Paso opening temporary shelters for migrants. The migrants that were on the...
El Paso County launches public survey to gather input on upcoming projects
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — El Paso County is launching the 2024 Strategic Plan Engagement Survey to help identify new projects for the upcoming years. County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years. The community is invited to share their...
2022 holiday light displays in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are multiple light displays that are set up across El Paso for families to view. San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso is decorated and is a great place to take holiday photos. The ice rink to skate is outside of the El Paso Convention center.
El Pasoans brave frigid temperatures, city opens warming centers during winter storm
Although it will not be a White Christmas in the borderland, it will still be a cold one. The City of El Paso opened their warming centers from Dec. 23rd to Dec 25th to help keep people warm. Today the KFOX14 crews visited the Galatzan Recreation Center, the Chalio Acosta...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office holds Basic Peace Officer graduation class of 22-01
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Richard D. Wiles held the graduation ceremony for the Basic Peace Officer class of 22-01. The ceremony was held Thursday at 10 a.m. The group of hard-working individuals was honored for their many hours of study,...
Travelers heading to El Paso experience flight delays, cancellations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A severe winter storm is threatening holiday travel plans for thousands of people across the country. At the El Paso International Airport, most flights left at their scheduled times on Thursday. However, many people shared they experienced flight delays and cancellations as they flew...
