Knoxville, TN

Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.

A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
Shooting Investigation North Knox

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Major Crimes Units are on the scene of a shooting that occurred before 11 am behind Rural King in Halls. Sheriff Tom Spangler says the suspect remains at large, and KCSO is working to identify the suspect. He’s asking nearby businesses and homeowners to take safety precautions and stay vigilant. Once we have a description, we will disseminate that information.
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo

An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Shoplifter shoots, kills store employee in robbery. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while...
KPD charges three in November shooting death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old. KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson. Vinson was shot outside his...
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
Rural Metro: No one home during house fire on Overton Lane

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a house fire in the 100 block of Overton Lane on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to the fire in the Powell community. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the back and the roof of the house, Rural Metro said.
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
