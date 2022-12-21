Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Teen arrested after assaulting woman in front of her son, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday after assaulting a woman in front of her son, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The suspect, Daquan Moss, was reportedly at the Weigel’s on Cedar Bluff Road when he grabbed a woman by the waist and tried to drag her into the store’s bathroom. Officers who investigated the incident were told that the woman then screamed “get off me” before eventually getting free and leaving the Weigel’s, the report said.
KCSO: One teenager dead after car struck utility pole on Charlton Road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old passenger died in a car crash around 7:08 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. Three teenagers were in the car driving on Charlton Road when it struck a utility pole and caused it to overturn on the side of the street, according to the report.
KCSO: Suspect captured, identified after fatal shooting behind Halls Rural King
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The Knox County Sheriff's Office originally reported that McBee was 22 years old. They have clarified that McBee is 18 years old. A suspect in the fatal shooting behind the Rural King in Halls has been taken into custody, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father
GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son. Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.
wivk.com
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting.
A Rural King employee is dead after Halls shooting. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was trying to shoplift ammo and other items when he was approached by employees. KCSO said the 23-year-old male employee and the suspect got into a scuffle behind the business when the...
Search underway for two suspects in fatal Knoxville shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. Accoridng to KPD, Vinson was shot outside of his home at 2706 E. Fifth Avenue on Nov. 23 following what KPD believes was an attempted robbery.
knoxsheriff.org
Shooting Investigation North Knox
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Major Crimes Units are on the scene of a shooting that occurred before 11 am behind Rural King in Halls. Sheriff Tom Spangler says the suspect remains at large, and KCSO is working to identify the suspect. He’s asking nearby businesses and homeowners to take safety precautions and stay vigilant. Once we have a description, we will disseminate that information.
wvlt.tv
Rural King employee dead after Halls shooting, officials release suspect’s photo
An investigation into the fire is underway. Law enforcement responds to North Knox County shooting. Law enforcement, including the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a North Knox County shooting Thursday morning, officials told WVLT News. YWAC cold weather safety tips. Updated: 10 hours ago. Recurring WVLT News recording.
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The crash involved two cars and was near Hillside Drive. Shoplifter shoots, kills store employee in robbery. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while...
KPD charges three in November shooting death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators have obtained warrants charging three men with the shooting death of a 49-year-old. KPD said 29-year-old Damante Golden, 29-year-old Dashawn Johnson and 39-year-old Lawrence Stenson are charged with the felony murder of Frank Vinson. Vinson was shot outside his...
wvlt.tv
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
Rural Metro: No one home during house fire on Overton Lane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported from a house fire in the 100 block of Overton Lane on Christmas Eve, according to Rural Metro Fire. Crews responded to the fire in the Powell community. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the back and the roof of the house, Rural Metro said.
WBIR
Cocke Co. family loses home in fire
Crews responded to the fire around 9 a.m. Saturday. According to authorities the mom, dad and their two boys will be staying with relatives.
KFD: No injuries reported in house fire on Morgan Springs Way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke and flames from the area of Valley View Drive and Oak Branch Circle at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to KFD. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in a utility room behind a duplex that had smoke...
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
KFD: Residents, one firefighter transported to hospital after house fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One firefighter and three people, including a child, were transported to the hospital after a house fire in East Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD responded to the fire at 314 Dallas Street Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire from...
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
KFD: No injuries reported after small motel fire in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews responded to a commercial fire alarm at a North Knoxville motel Thursday night. They said the alarm was at the Super 8 Motel North, located at 341 Merchant Drive. When crews arrived they said there was smoke in a room on the second floor. They said they found a fire inside an exterior wall that had extended up into a space on the second floor.
Man charged with shootings in Knoxville arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0