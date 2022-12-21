ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Standout Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi had a season that was even better than his dreams. The graduate transfer from Virginia wasn’t surprised the Wolverines had a successful season, which earned them a matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl in a New Year's Eve semifinal for a berth in the national title game. It also didn't stun the AP All-American to win the Rimington Award as the college football’s best center.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO