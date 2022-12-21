ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk stepping down as Twitter CEO but will still work at company after promising to abide by poll results

By Forrest McFarland
 4 days ago
ELON Musk has announced that he will step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough to take the job."

The shock announcement comes after he posted a poll this weekend asking users whether he should continue running the company.

Musk has announced he will step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he 'finds someone foolish enough to take the job' Credit: AFP
Musk created a poll on Twitter where 57 percent of 17.5million voters ruled that he should step down Credit: PA
However, Musk previously said: 'No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive' Credit: AP

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk wrote on Tuesday in the replies to the poll.

"After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

Just two days ago, Musk asked Twitter users if they thought he should step down.

In the poll, 57.5 percent of the 17.5million respondents said he should resign as the head of Twitter.

After he acquired the software company for $44billion in October, Musk said that he did not plan on running it for long.

"I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time," he said in court in November.

However, just this Monday, the online trickster said: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive.

"There is no successor."

Musk has had a turbulent tenure as Twitter's CEO as he immediately lost the support of advertisers after taking the helm.

A self-proclaimed champion of free speech, he continues to ban users while developing his ever-changing censorship rules for the app.

Just recently, he suspended young IT student Jack Sweeney, who launched a now-deactivated Twitter account that tracked Musk's private jet and revealed his flight details.

The tech billionaire was spooked after claiming his son X was followed in LA, causing him to limit real-time "doxxing" of someone's location.

He had threatened legal action against the account's operator, saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a "crazy stalker."

Uber Eats driver Brandon Collado reportedly identified himself as the supposed stalker on Saturday.

Collado claimed in a now-deleted tweet that Musk "has connections to me and have stalked me and my family for over a year."

Collado made “several bizarre and unsupported claims,” according to The Washington Post, believing that Grimes was sending him coded messages through her Instagram post.

Police are investigating the incident with Collado, who claimed that he pulled over at a gas station in Grimes’ neighborhood while making Uber Eats deliveries.

Musk was also recently slammed by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for canceling the accounts of half a dozen journalists who frequently covered him.

Twitter suspended the accounts of independent journalist Aaron Rupar, CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, Mashable's Matt Binder, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, and Ryan Mac of The New York Times.

Users were also shocked when Musk announced that the blue verification check on Twitter would be available to everyone - for a price.

Twitter Blue is available to anyone willing to pay out $8 a month.

Musk has also cleaned out Twitter HQ, firing thousands of staff from the company in a bid to create a more profitable product.

It hasn't seen an annual profit since 2019 and lost a whopping $221.4million in 2021, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The US Sun

