Captain America 4 leak might give us a hint about the new Avengers

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
Image: Marvel Studios

Captain America: New World Order will be a pivotal film for the Multiverse Saga because Captain America is one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers, regardless of whether Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wears the shield. We expect to learn far more about the state of the Avengers in the upcoming sequel, which is due out May 3rd, 2024.

But we might not have to wait that long if the following Captain America 4 Avengers spoiler is accurate. If MCU spoilers aren’t your cup of tea, you’d best avoid what follows.

Marvel’s big Avengers MCU plot hole

For the entirety of Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 slate of stories, I’ve consistently identified a massive problem with the various movies and TV shows in this chapter. Where exactly are the Avengers? Just think about the events in Eternals and Moon Knight. How crazy is it for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes not to appear in any capacity?

At the same time, most MCU Phase 4 projects told us that the Avengers are immensely popular in the aftermath of Endgame. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of them. It’s a Disney Plus TV show you have to watch before Captain America 4. The story shows how Sam accepts the shield and gives Bucky (Sebastian Stan) recognition as an Avenger.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings gives us a meeting between Avengers. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Wong (Benedict Wong), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) want to know more details about the rings, acknowledging the potential threat to the universe. Therefore, the Avengers are watching.

Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier . Image source: Marvel Studios

All this time, I told you that Marvel could have easily fixed these Avengers plot holes. Acknowledging their activity in movies and shows would have been enough. We didn’t even need cameos, just a few lines of dialogue.

It turns out that Marvel has a great fix in place, one that’s not perfect, however. Talking at D23 Expo about Thunderbolts and New World Order, Marvel boss Kevin Feige revealed the Avengers do not exist as a group of superheroes in the MCU’s present day.

You know, one thing in the Captain America film is that there currently is a world without the Avengers. Sam Wilson finds himself as Cap at a time where there’s not an organization of Avengers.

That detail is mind-blowing and something Marvel could have made clear during the events in Phase 4.

Why Captain America will form a new Avengers team

When Feige dropped that Avengers bomb at D23, we already knew the Multiverse Saga would end with Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Or that we’d have another team of Avengers soon.

Logic dictates that Sam Wilson will form the new team of Avengers, which will certainly be interesting to witness. After all, the Avengers will need serious backing, and there’s no Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) around to finance everything.

The lack of an Avengers organization also explains why Bucky would join the Thunderbolts, although that’s just speculation.

But why would the new Captain America form the new Avengers during New World Order? This is where a new leak comes into play. A Marvel leaker called CanWeGetToast claims that Sam will assemble new Avengers to take down President Ross (Harrison Ford).

Wait, who is President Ross?

That’s an extraordinary claim right there, if accurate. We heard rumors that Secretary Thunderbolt Ross would become President Ross. And we already think we know how Secret Invasion will lead to that.

But forming the Avengers to take down President Ross is a fascinating premise. Just imagine how dangerous he might seem to Sam if the new Captain America would even consider such measures. We already know from Marvel’s official teasers that we should expect some friction between Wilson and Ross in New World Order.

Also, if multiple superheroes respond to Sam’s call to fight Ross as Avengers, it means the upcoming president will act incredibly evil. Then again, Wakanda Forever indicated that the US was ready to take action against the African nation for vibranium. Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) seemed incredibly determined. And she will lead the Thunderbolts team in the future, which indicates her priorities post-Endgame align with Ross’s.

That’s to say that the claim above makes sense. And it’s very exciting. But even so, this is just a rumor. While we expect the new Captain America to form a different Avengers team soon, we’ll need to wait a while to see if President Ross is why he’ll do so.

Comments / 3

