ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Streaks alive, stirring change carries OK State, Wisconsin into bowl

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OZsYH_0jpZG8fv00

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl offers no guarantee when it comes to the best players taking the field on Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

Wisconsin (6-6) and Oklahoma State (7-5) have been hit with heavy attrition, but they'll continue their longstanding streak of bowl appearances when they meet two days after Christmas at the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field. The Badgers have the third-longest streak at 21 and Oklahoma State is sixth at 17 consecutive bowl showings.

Among other commonalities: Each team lost a veteran starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Garret Rangel will quarterback the Cowboys with four-year starter Spencer Sanders gone, while either senior Chase Wolf (six pass attempts this season) or freshman Myles Burkett (five) will start for the Badgers in place of three-year starter Graham Mertz.

Wisconsin has a new coach in Luke Fickell and the change may have fueled some of the opt-outs. In addition to players placing their name in the portal, six Badgers have skipped out of the game in favor of preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, including star linebacker Nick Herbig (11 sacks) and nose tackle Keeanu Benton (10 tackles for loss).

Oklahoma State also lost leading tackler Mason Cobb -- a linebacker with 96 stops -- and leading rusher Dominic Richardson (543 yards) to the portal.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy sees the game as an opportunity to notch a victory. Oklahoma State has lost five of seven games since a 5-0 start.

"Every game we play is important," Gundy told reporters. "And I've always said this, we try to instill basic values and core principles in our team from Day One. It doesn't make a difference who we are playing, where we are playing, what the records are, we're playing in a game.

"And so we all signed up for this. We have an obligation to compete, to prepare, to play the very best we can, coach the very best we can, put the best product on the field every game."

Meanwhile, Fickell, who was hired away from Cincinnati, is serving in a figurehead role for this game.

Fickell told reporters that former interim coach Jim Leonhard will run the defense and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will lead the offense. Fickell has made hires to replace both men for next season.

Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta, the team's leading tackler with 88, said he likes Fickell's approach for this game.

"His messaging has been really consistent," Njongmeta said. "‘Hey, I'm here for you guys. I'm not trying to do anything to change anything. I'm learning about you. I'm not trying to control anything just yet. I understand I have to let you guys finish this season off.'"

One star playing in the game is Badgers running back Braelon Allen, who has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Another is Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II, who has 87 tackles and is tied for second nationally with six interceptions.

This is the first meeting between the programs.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

No. 13 Florida State aims for 10th win, faces Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

The last time Florida State and Oklahoma met in a bowl game, the stage was much larger. It's been 22 seasons since the Sooners knocked off the Seminoles 13-2 to win the 2000 national championship. But when No. 13 Florida State and Oklahoma face off in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., both teams will have plenty of opportunity to make a year-ending statement. ...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
513
Followers
3K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy