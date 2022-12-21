ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (seven, twelve, forty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: three) (two, six, nine, fifteen, twenty-six) Estimated jackpot: $41,000. Pick 3. 0-9-4 (zero, nine, four) Powerball. 17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3. (seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

COVID hospitalizations increase despite fewer infections reported by Iowa

The number of people who are infected by the coronavirus and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals is up about 6% this week and has almost doubled since a month ago, according to federal hospitalization data. The COVID-19 hospitalization increase in Iowa runs counter to state data that show...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:. In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways. In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south...
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Hundreds of crashes reported around the state due to slippery roads

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes yesterday morning. (Friday) Officials say that's just from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. People were injured in ten of those crashes, but no one has reportedly died. The Department of Transportation says most of the state's highways were covered in snow, but they're working to clear the roadways with treated salt.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Minneapolis police officers beat Jaleel Stallings after he fired his pistol in their direction, surveillance camera footage showed during the trial. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy