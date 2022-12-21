Read full article on original website
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (seven, twelve, forty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: three) (two, six, nine, fifteen, twenty-six) Estimated jackpot: $41,000. Pick 3. 0-9-4 (zero, nine, four) Powerball. 17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3. (seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Iowa using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COVID hospitalizations increase despite fewer infections reported by Iowa
The number of people who are infected by the coronavirus and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals is up about 6% this week and has almost doubled since a month ago, according to federal hospitalization data. The COVID-19 hospitalization increase in Iowa runs counter to state data that show...
No travel advised in portions of west central Minnesota
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:. In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways. In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south...
Hundreds of crashes reported around the state due to slippery roads
(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting over 200 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes yesterday morning. (Friday) Officials say that's just from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. People were injured in ten of those crashes, but no one has reportedly died. The Department of Transportation says most of the state's highways were covered in snow, but they're working to clear the roadways with treated salt.
Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Minneapolis police officers beat Jaleel Stallings after he fired his pistol in their direction, surveillance camera footage showed during the trial. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.
