Statesboro, GA

Syndication: Savannah Morning News

By [FRANK FORTUNE/SAVANNAH MORNING NEWS] / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) passes while running back Jalen Whitehurst says in to block against Marshall. Gasovsmarshallffortunesmn202230

WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

26-year-old reported missing from Bluffton home

BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Police Department says Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, is missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton. According to the department, a roommate reported that friends nor family members have seen or heard from Niebla-Rangel since Dec. 15 at 7 a.m.   Niebla-Rangel is five feet, seven inches tall, and […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Police arrest suspect in Hinesville deadly shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hinesville man that happened last Thursday. Police arrested Keldric Cordell Jackson, 34 on Dec. 21 at a local nightclub without incident. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Morgan at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Morgan […]
HINESVILLE, GA
