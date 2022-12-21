Syndication: Savannah Morning News

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
WJCL
Hoping for Christmas snow? Where snowflakes are possible in Georgia, Carolinas later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A winter storm will send a surge of frigid temperatures pouring across the Southeast leading up to the Christmas holiday. Rain and snow are possible in parts of the South and Southeast. While not everyone will see snow, let's take a look at how far you will have to travel to see a few snowflakes in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.
WJCL
Coldest Christmas in decades possible as temperatures set to plunge in southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
The coldest Christmas in decades is possible as temperatures are set to plunge leading up to the holiday. Rain, gusty winds, and a strong cold front are forecast to sweep across the area on Friday. Behind the front, temperatures will dive from the 60s to 40s for highs. The top...
Richmond Hill Police searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision. According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Will she be the 1st nonwhite or female namesake of a Savannah square? Learn about Susie King Taylor
LISTEN: GPB's Benjamin Payne sits down with activist Rozz Rouse to learn more about the woman she would like to see become the namesake of the former Calhoun Square in downtown Savannah. —— Walk through downtown Savannah, and it won't take long before you reach one of the city's iconic...
Savannah mayor: LOST done deal, city to open heating center as temperature drops
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson capped off his final press conference of 2022 by discussing the finalization of the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and the looming frigid weather. On Tuesday, the Savannah City Council unanimously approved an offer from Chatham County on LOST. “As far as we’re concerned this is done,” Johnson […]
wtoc.com
What’s replacing the Wild Wing Café in City Market?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes happening in Savannah’s City Market. According to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the recently closed Wild Wing Café is set to be replaced by “Wexfords Irish Pub.”. The pub is set to take over the space this January. The...
WJCL
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
Savannah plumber offers advice that could save you thousands this holiday season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For many, the holiday season brings good times, good food and lasting memories. However, it can also bring plumbing issues that could cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. With so many guests and holiday meals, plumbing systems will be working overtime. To help make sure your home does not suffer […]
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
26-year-old reported missing from Bluffton home
BLUFFTON, SC. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Police Department says Juan Luis Niebla-Rangel, 26, is missing from his Sawmill Forest home in Bluffton. According to the department, a roommate reported that friends nor family members have seen or heard from Niebla-Rangel since Dec. 15 at 7 a.m. Niebla-Rangel is five feet, seven inches tall, and […]
Chatham County police searching for runaway teen
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
WJCL
Months without answers, police raise reward to $15,000 to find killer of Savannah teen girl
SAVANNAH, Ga. — It's been more than seven months since a 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Savannah's Yamacraw Village. But, to date, no arrests have been made in the case. On Monday, the Savannah Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in...
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
Police arrest suspect in Hinesville deadly shooting
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Hinesville man that happened last Thursday. Police arrested Keldric Cordell Jackson, 34 on Dec. 21 at a local nightclub without incident. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing Johnathan Morgan at an apartment on the 100 block of Hall Street. Morgan […]
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0