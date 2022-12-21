Read full article on original website
Ethereum Classic Hashrate Dumps Almost 50% In 3 Months, What About ETC?
Ethereum Classic saw its hashrate balloon when Ethereum finally moved to a proof of stake mechanism. The miners who were being kicked out of the network and could no longer use their machines had switched to others such as Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin to put their very specific machines to use. At the time, ETC’s hashrate had grown more than 200%, but now the network is seeing its hashrate fall once more.
Litecoin Price Could Present Shorting Opportunities At These Levels
The Litecoin price has continued to face rejection after it failed to topple over the $80 price level. In the last 24 hours, it barely registered any price movement. It just depreciated by 0.8%. It was an indication of sideways trading for the altcoin. The past week for LTC has...
FTX Token Jumps 65% As SBF Returns Home, Can FTT Hold The Gains?
FTX Token (FTT) saw massive gains on Thursday as news of former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried making bail spread across the space. The rapid uptick in the price of the token showed the positivity, albeit brief, that had spread across investors in the token. However, as the dust settles on the disgraced founder, the question now becomes whether the digital asset can hold the gains from yesterday.
Ethereum Stalls At $1,200, Why Bears Still Have The Upper Hand
Ethereum is still closely mirroring the price of bitcoin through the bear market and that has seen its price basically stall in the last day in tandem with BTC. ETH’s price is presently resting just above $1,200, and while this would have served as a good bounce-off point for the digital asset, it shows no signs of doing so.
XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Continuation Below $0.33 Seems Likely
Ripple is consolidating below the $0.35 resistance zone against the US Dollar. XRP price could extend its decline if there is no recovery wave above the $0.35 barrier. Ripple is currently consolidating below the $0.35 and $0.365 levels against the US dollar. The price is now trading below $0.365 and...
MATIC Rising: Why Investors Are Upbeat On This Crypto For 2023
The year 2023 looks promising for MATIC. At least, with the way Polygon’s development team is performing, the crypto looks poised for a better year ahead. Polygon, a Layer 2 scaling solution, has recently rolled out zkEVM public testnet (second version) in preparation for the launch of the blockchain’s mainnet.
Ethereum Price Key Trend is Forming and Swift Recovery Could Occur
Ethereum is attempting an upside break above the $1,230 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could start a strong increase if it settles above the $1,230 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum tested the $1,180 level and climbed higher sharply. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100 hourly...
Exchange Inflows, Outflows At A Stalemate As Bitcoin Refuses To Budge
Bitcoin is still struggling below $17,000 and centralized exchange inflows and inflows seem to be mirroring the trend of the digital asset. Over the last 24 hours, the net flows from exchanges have been seeing a near balance between inflows and outflows. Balancing Each Other Out. The exchange net flows...
Users Are Increasingly Willing To Bet On Big Eyes And Binance Success
The cryptocurrency market has had a very turbulent year, enough to convince people outside of the landscape to stay away from cryptocurrencies. The volatilities became evident, crypto institutions fell, and crypto assets worth several billions of dollars collapsed. With this bear market rally, we have seen it all; however, users are still willing to bet on the potential of the Big Eyes (BIG), and Binance.
WAVES Gets Dragged Down By USDN, Despite Pumping Investor Distribution
There is enormous negative sentiment surrounding USDN. And with USDN continuously falling off its track, it’s also pulling WAVES down. WAVES is the native token of the Waves blockchain. According to CoinMarketCap, the token is up by 0.23% or trading at $1.57 as of this writing. There is very...
Three Cryptocurrencies That Can Boost Your Portfolio Ahead Amid The Ongoing Bear Market – Dogeliens Token, Avalanche, & Chainlink
As we approach yet another month this year, the ongoing bear market remains the biggest headache within the cryptocurrency industry and among members of the crypto community. The bear market’s effects on the industry are continued and well documented, and as we approach a new year, the crypto community would be hoping for a change to the situation. Already, there are reports of an early bull run at the turn of the new year. The prospect of this is causing a wave of anticipation and excitement within the cryptocurrency industry.
Bitcoin Price Poised To Rally Big-Time On Today’s PCE Release
The Bitcoin price could see a significant uptick today Friday, December 23 at 8:30 am (EST) if the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) comes in better than expected. And the chances are high!. Bitcoin price has been heavily dependent on macro data and the decisions of the U.S....
10 Best Crypto Coins to Watch in 2023 With the Most Potential
Broader crypto prices have declined significantly over the year – meaning that investors can now purchase a range of quality tokens at a discounted value. In this article we analyze and rank the 10 best cryptocurrency to invest in 2023. Top 10 List of the Best Crypto to Buy...
Is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) market slump?
In the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, market trends can fluctuate rapidly, and it’s not uncommon for certain projects to experience a slump in their value. Recently, The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have both faced significant challenges in the market. But is Snowfall Protocol (SNW) the solution to these struggles? In this blog, we’ll take a closer look at the recent struggles of The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), and examine the potential of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a potential solution.
Big Eyes Coin And These Four Crypto Projects Could Help Boost Your Portfolio In 2023
Toncoin (TON) -The Ultra Fast Platform. Toncoin (TON) is a fully decentralized blockchain system to help onboard new users into the DeFi landscape. It is a layer-one blockchain designed by Telegram to serve as a payment platform and for ultra-fast transactions at the cheapest fees. The ton coin has not seen so much activity in the past years. However, activities soared on the network following the most recent Telegram announcement of being able to purchase private numbers on the platform using Toncoin. TON soared over 10% higher this week and is currently regarded as a top-performing cryptocurrency amidst numerous downturns.
VeChain Jumps By 4% As VET Investors Look To Profit Before Christmas
VeChain has seen a price pump of 4% or currently trading at $0.0161 in the last 24 hours, triggered by the increase in VET demand, data from Coingecko shows. With this scenario, if the buying pressure persists, VET could sprint towards its resistance level and supply zone at the 100% Fibonacci level found at $0.01967.
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Make Fantastic Crypto Investments In 2023 – Apecoin, Polkadot and Big Eyes Coin
We are just a few weeks away from the start of 2023. The days or weeks before the start of a new year are usually busy. For an industry such as cryptocurrency, we can expect to see some crazy rounds of bullish activity within crypto markets. Such has been the tale over the last few years, barring no unexpected events. It should be the same story this year. It has been a tough year for industry members, but the festive period provides a unique opportunity to make something of the situation. In order to help crypto investors prepare themselves for the coming season, this piece suggests three up-and-coming cryptocurrencies that could be fantastic crypto investments in the festive period.
MATIC Seen Breaking Present Support With Sustained Momentum
MATIC has shown rapid accumulation or increase in the supply since the final days of November. More so, there was also an increased demand seen in the derivatives market which could be the outcome of positive Binance Funding Rate on the MATIC/USDT pair. CoinMarketCap data shows that MATIC price is...
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Blofin
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
The Eco-Friendly and Community-Driven Big Eyes Coin Is Making a Stand on Its Ideals Which Can Give It 100X Gain Over Chainlink and Elrond.
Since the invention of various trading methods, most people have been driven primarily by a desire for personal and societal financial growth. Cryptocurrency, commonly referred to as digital currencies, is a new way to trade money that has helped users’ financial situations improve. Cryptocurrencies have significantly improved thousands of...
