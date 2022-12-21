McKeesport post office to be named after WWII hero

Post office to be named in honor of WWI hero 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A McKeesport post office will get a new name in honor of a local war hero.

Both the U.S. Senate and House recently passed a bill to name the post office on Walnut Street in honor of 1st Sergeant Leonard A. Funk Jr.

He lived in Pittsburgh his whole life and is one of the most decorated paratroopers of World War II. On D-Day, he parachuted into Normandy. And later in the war, he assembled a unit of clerks and successfully led them into combat during the Battle of the Bulge, capturing a key town and a necessary win for the Allies.

The bill to rename the post office is on President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.