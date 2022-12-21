Idaho police chief speaks out after eerie new clue emerges in student murders case that’s left sleuths stumped

MOSCOW Police Chief James Fry spoke out on Tuesday after an eerie new clue emerged in the case of four college students murdered last month.

Fry defended his department’s investigation into the November 13 murders after police faced criticism as no suspects have been charged.

Moscow Police Chief, James Fry spoke on Tuesday to defend his department's investigation into the deaths of four college students Credit: Fox News

Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, were brutally murdered in their home Credit: Instagram/autumngoncalves

Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, and roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were brutally stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

“There have been numerous questions about leadership in this investigation. Let me be clear, this is the Moscow Police Departments' investigation, and I am the Chief of Police,” Fry said in a statement.

“The decisions are mine and mine alone. I have an excellent Command Staff, with over 90 years of combined experience, overseeing the investigation's daily operation, and I select who runs the investigative teams.”

He continued: “We are supported by highly trained and experienced personnel from the Idaho State Police and the FBI. Their continued resources and knowledge are vital to our success. Our investigative units work under a unified structure and have the autonomy to move forward and solve this case. Despite statements about my team, we remain focused on solving the murder of four students to seek justice for them, their families and to help our community heal.”

Shanon Gray, who represents the family of Kaylee Goncalves told Fox News on Monday that if the police are “not capable of handling a quadruple murder, if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these matters.”

He added that the family is hopeful that the MPD, with the help of the FBI and the Idaho State Police, are thoroughly investigating the mysterious killings.

FIND THAT CAR

Cops were alerted to the discovery of a white Hyundai Elantra located about 500 miles away from Moscow.

Authorities have been searching for a vehicle with the same description that may have been at or near the crime scene on November 13.

An official for police in Eugene, Oregon told TMZ that a 911 call was made over the weekend about a person sleeping inside a white Hyundai Elantra.

Contact was made with the person inside the car but no report was made.

“We are working with the local jurisdiction to determine if the vehicle is related to our case,” said the MPD in a statement.

According to Brian Entin, local authorities say “they have no evidence it is.”

SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

MPD also acknowledged video footage from early on November 13 which showed Madison and Kaylee walking downtown and talking about a man named “Adam.”

Police say “Adam” is cooperating with their investigation.

Several people who were in touch with the two girls that night have been ruled out as suspects, said police.

This includes a man Madison and Kaylee spoke with while ordering food from a food truck, the private party that drove them home that evening, a man that Kaylee called multiple times early on November 13, and their two surviving roommates.

No motive for the killings has been released by police at this time.

Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were also killed in the attack Credit: AP