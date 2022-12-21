Weinstein Trial Jurors in LA Deadlocked Over Last Decision

Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The jury deliberating on two sentencing factors in the L.A trial of former movie magnate Harvey Weinstein continued to be deadlocked Tuesday, with Judge Lisa B. Lench confirming the jury was hung after a few hours of deliberations. If found guilty, Weinstein faced a longer prison sentence on rape and sexual assault charges, however both sides had no desire to make the jury talk more, and jurors said further discussion would not help. After his conviction this week, Weinstein faces a maximum 18 years in prison for the L.A. case. That is in addition to the 23-year sentence from his prior New York case, in 2020. “It has been quite a long road, you have weathered it remarkably, and I really want to thank you from everywhere I can in my being for your incredible civic duty … your time, your effort your patience and everything that went into your being on this case,” Judge Lench told the jury as it was dismissed. The DA has not confirmed a retrial for the deadlocked counts and Weinstein’s defense team asked for a “speedy sentencing,” suggesting Jan. 9. No date has officially been set.

