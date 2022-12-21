ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdoinham, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPFO

Mainers gather in support of families facing eviction

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers gathered outside Portland District Court on Thursday to speak out in support of families facing eviction. With the end of the pandemic federal rental assistance funding, families all over Maine are being evicted from their homes and at a very fast rate. The eviction court has...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine

GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans

PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Thousands without power as powerful storm slams Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without electricity Friday. York and Cumberland County are the areas hardest hit by the storm so far. The Portland Jetport also reported losing power Friday. CMP has brought in hundreds of line workers to help restore power from this...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Viewer Video: Strong storm damages Portland Head Light

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Friday's strong winds and powerful waves damaged Maine's iconic Portland Head Light. Viewer video from Benjamin Williamson Photography showed waves crashing against the lighthouse. Williamson was able to get closer to the lighthouse and inspect the damage caused by the storm. Windows and doors were smashed...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Menorah lighting ceremony held in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) — Gov. Janet Mills is helping to celebrate Hanukkah. The governor marked Hanukkah on Wednesday at the State House with a Menorah lighting ceremony. The annual event is put together by Rabbi Moshe Wilansky from Chabad of Maine. "One good deed in helping somebody really is...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
WPFO

Bullets found in baby's room after shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired into a home by Kennedy Park in Portland on Wednesday. Bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old baby sleeps in a crib, according to police. Police say they got reports around 10 p.m. of gunshots in...
PORTLAND, ME

