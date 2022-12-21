Read full article on original website
WPFO
Mainers gather in support of families facing eviction
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Mainers gathered outside Portland District Court on Thursday to speak out in support of families facing eviction. With the end of the pandemic federal rental assistance funding, families all over Maine are being evicted from their homes and at a very fast rate. The eviction court has...
WPFO
Driver rescued in Wells as flooding threatened homes, businesses along the coast
WELLS (WGME)-- Flooding has been threatening homes and businesses all along the coast throughout the morning and afternoon Friday. In Wells, parts of the town were cut off because of water rushing over the roads. At one point, a driver had to be carried to safety. That water rescue happened...
WPFO
CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
WPFO
'Grinch' storm to impact Mainers' holiday travel plans
PORTLAND (WGME) – Maine travelers are trying to beat the winter storm hitting hubs across the country to get to their holiday destinations. The Portland Jetport is closely monitoring the weather and asks fliers to check their flight status directly with airlines before heading to the airport. One reason...
WPFO
Thousands without power as powerful storm slams Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without electricity Friday. York and Cumberland County are the areas hardest hit by the storm so far. The Portland Jetport also reported losing power Friday. CMP has brought in hundreds of line workers to help restore power from this...
WPFO
Strong winds topple trees, leave tens of thousands without power just before Christmas
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Whipping wind and heavy rain led to well over 150,000 power outages across Maine at its peak on Friday. That wind also caused a lot of damage as toppled trees fell on everything from power lines to homes. "Within 10 minutes, the whole house shook," Amy Gendron,...
WPFO
Viewer Video: Strong storm damages Portland Head Light
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- Friday's strong winds and powerful waves damaged Maine's iconic Portland Head Light. Viewer video from Benjamin Williamson Photography showed waves crashing against the lighthouse. Williamson was able to get closer to the lighthouse and inspect the damage caused by the storm. Windows and doors were smashed...
WPFO
Menorah lighting ceremony held in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) — Gov. Janet Mills is helping to celebrate Hanukkah. The governor marked Hanukkah on Wednesday at the State House with a Menorah lighting ceremony. The annual event is put together by Rabbi Moshe Wilansky from Chabad of Maine. "One good deed in helping somebody really is...
WPFO
Heating relief bill moves forward, Mainers could see $450 checks by end of January
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Heating relief for Mainers is now one step closer to reality after a late-night meeting in Augusta. A special legislative committee voted unanimously to move the energy relief bill forward, which would send direct payments to low- and middle-income households. The public hearing was a key step...
WPFO
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
WPFO
Bullets found in baby's room after shooting in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- Police say shots were fired into a home by Kennedy Park in Portland on Wednesday. Bullets were found in several bedrooms, including a bedroom where a 1-year-old baby sleeps in a crib, according to police. Police say they got reports around 10 p.m. of gunshots in...
WPFO
Maine man charged with manslaughter in connection with shooting death of brother
RUMFORD (WGME) -- A Maine man has died after police say he was shot by his brother in Rumford. Maine State Police say 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford died at Maine Medical Center in Portland on Tuesday. His body was taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta...
