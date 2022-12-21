ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 27

Dion
4d ago

Sit a light for more than a count of 3, don't move: rest assured you will get a short tap on my horn. Drive distracted, pay a price.

Reply
21
2/68 Armor Vet
4d ago

I will blast my horn to scare the Hell out of any jaywalking homeless zombies who cross in front of me. Crosswalks are there for a reason!

Reply
13
Chuck Wiklund
4d ago

professionally it is used to communicate the hazard per dot rules of the road,that means a light short tap of the horn,,Not long and loud,which could be taken as ANGER!

Reply(2)
9
Related
Courthouse News Service

Ride the Ducks collision suit falters

SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022

The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Snow slide closes stretch of SR 14 in Washington

A snow slide has closed a 46-mile stretch of Washington State Route 14 from Washougal to Hood River. The highway closure came just after noon on Saturday and as Interstate 84 on the Oregon side of the river remained closed from Troutdale to Hood River. The Oregon freeway has now reopened.
HOOD RIVER, OR
nomadlawyer.org

05 Best Places to Live in Washington State

Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far

There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
WASHINGTON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland

An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
ALASKA STATE
KUOW

A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building

Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State

Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With

1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
SEATTLE, WA
travelnowsmart.com

Best Hot Springs Near Washington State

Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
ABC 4

Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
LA VERKIN, UT
knkx.org

Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers

Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tacoma Daily Index

Controversies in and around Tacoma

In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy