Dion
4d ago
Sit a light for more than a count of 3, don't move: rest assured you will get a short tap on my horn. Drive distracted, pay a price.
Reply
21
2/68 Armor Vet
4d ago
I will blast my horn to scare the Hell out of any jaywalking homeless zombies who cross in front of me. Crosswalks are there for a reason!
Reply
13
Chuck Wiklund
4d ago
professionally it is used to communicate the hazard per dot rules of the road,that means a light short tap of the horn,,Not long and loud,which could be taken as ANGER!
Reply(2)
9
Courthouse News Service
Ride the Ducks collision suit falters
SEATTLE — A federal judge in Washington state granted summary judgment to a U.S. tour corporation on a Seattle-based agency’s claim that the former did not disclose the axle housing fractures in three “duck” boats, resulting in a 2015 collision that killed four people and critically injured others. The Seattle-based tour agency’s Consumer Protection Act claim fails because it could not prove the corporation deliberately deceived the public when it sold the boat specifically to its Seattle licensee.
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
Snow slide closes stretch of SR 14 in Washington
A snow slide has closed a 46-mile stretch of Washington State Route 14 from Washougal to Hood River. The highway closure came just after noon on Saturday and as Interstate 84 on the Oregon side of the river remained closed from Troutdale to Hood River. The Oregon freeway has now reopened.
nomadlawyer.org
05 Best Places to Live in Washington State
Wish to live close to nature but don’t want to miss out on the big-city opportunities?. You might want to call Washington State your next home. Best Places to Live in Washington State: Located in the Pacific Northwest region, this evergreen state features stunning landscapes, waterfalls, mountains & forests. It is home to two volcanoes, Mount Rainier & Mount St. Helens, and plenty of glaciers.
KUOW
The sunken and watery treasures around the Northwest: Today So Far
There are treasures sunken below the surface of Northwest waters. These two old friends have a mission to find them. Oregon and Washington are aiming to become a "hydrogen hub." Washington's AG has fined another gun store for selling banned high-capacity magazines. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Amazing and Insane New Laws Coming to Washington State in 2023
With 2022 coming to a close we're about to see some new laws going into action at the first of 2023. Many may not even pertain to you, but they may to someone you know. Or some laws will directly affect you but you didn't know it or may not know about it until it's too late. Here's a list of new laws to consider in 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Washington State
Have you ever wondered what the coldest place in Washington state is? Known for its beautiful Pacific northwest coasts, national forests, and rainy cities, Washington is a state founded on nature. This includes different temperatures and climates!. If you’re interested in learning more about the coldest areas in Washington, keep...
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
travelnowsmart.com
Best Hot Springs Near Washington State
Whether you’re looking for the best Hot Springs near Washington State, or you’re just wondering which one will be the best for you, there are a number of options to choose from. You can enjoy hot springs at a number of different locations, ranging from small local spas to large resorts that offer both outdoor and indoor pools. Choosing the right hot springs can help you make the most of your vacation, while also providing you with a much-needed break from the daily grind.
KIMA TV
Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
ABC 4
Damaged line kills power for nearly 5,300 in southern Utah
LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly 5,300 residents in La Verkin, Rockville, and Springdale Utah are left without power after a power line was reportedly damaged on Thursday, Dec. 22. Rocky Mountain Power said it is aware of the damaged line and its widespread effects. Crews are reportedly working...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
bellevuereporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
