EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.

1 DAY AGO