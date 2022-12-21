ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Albany Herald

State senator leaving General Assembly for health care post

ATLANTA — State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, has resigned his legislative seat to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won re-election was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp that Kemp announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
capitol-beat.org

Georgia Rep. Sam Watson resigns to seek vacant state Senate seat

ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate seat vacated this week by Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, already is drawing attention. State Rep. Sam Watson, R-Moultrie, has resigned his House seat to run for the opening in Southwest Georgia’s 11th Senate District. Gov. Brian Kemp has scheduled special elections Jan. 31...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
270towin.com

Live Results: Georgia State House District 129 Special Primary Election

Tuesday's Special Democratic Primary in Georgia State House District 129 will wrap up the 2022 election calendar (at least for races we follow). The November general election for this seat was won posthumously by Democrat Henry Howard, who was running unopposed. Howard, who had served in the State House since 2007, died in October. Note that Howard had been serving as District 124 representative prior to his death; District 129 is the successor created in redistricting.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

High winds blow down trees, knock out power across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winds whipped up Friday morning ahead of a cold snap, trees started coming down across the CSRA, blocking traffic and causing power outages for thousands of people. Among the latest problems was a power line across Columbia Road at Wendover Way in Columbia County. Around...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition. Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.
ALBANY, GA
wfxg.com

Second Providence Baptist Church groundbreaking expansion

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - With its Groundbreaking Expansion Program and the turning of the soil, Second Providence Baptist Church is closer than ever to its dream building. Church members, community members, and those who are involved with the project gathered together for the church's Groundbreaking program this week. It...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64

A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

After losing alcohol battle, Stay Social closing down

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Having lost a bid to keep its alcohol license, Stay Social Tap and Table will be closing for good. The business will close for good on Dec. 30, the owner told News 12. It comes a few weeks after a judge upheld Columbia County commissioners’ revocation...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

Two years ago, Marlena Hurst disappeared. Then last year, her brother Greg Hurst disappeared and law enforcement has no leads in either case. Many are still hitting the road this holiday weekend. Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast. Updated: 21 hours ago. Space heater safety is important ahead...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Stay Social decides to close down for good

EVANS, Ga (WFXG) - Local restaurant Stay Social Tap & Table in Columbia County announced that it will be closing for good, and its last day of business will be Dec. 30. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
wfxg.com

Many in Harlem Georgia without power as city awaits transformer replacement, warming center opened

UPDATE: The city says power restoration is delayed longer. Officials say to expect it to be restored at about 1:30am. UPDATE: According to the city's Facebook page, power is now expected to be restored by 10pm. Officials say new equipment has arrived, but it may take some time for installation in order to not cause any power surges. Also, if anyone needs a ride to the Columbia County Warming Center, they can call 706-556-0807 for to schedule it thru the County Transit service.
HARLEM, GA
wfxg.com

Dominion Energy asks South Carolinians to conserve energy amid strong winter weather

CAYCE, S.C. (WFXG) - Dominion Energy asks South Carolina customers to conserve energy as extreme cold weather causes high system demand. In a release, the company urges customers to reduce their energy use through at least Tuesday, December 27 to 'help protect the stability of the electric system.' Dominion Energy also says it may implement a controlled load shed in its South Carolina service area, which could result in short outages.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wfxg.com

Wind causes power outages across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Power outages have been reported across the CSRA following strong winds in the CSRA Friday morning. Weather Now Meteorologist Alex Carter and the FOX54 News Now team are tracking the storms all morning on FOX54 Mornings until 10 a.m. click here to watch live. If you...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

