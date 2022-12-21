Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 70, Yorktown 55
Arcadia 63, Granby 43
Arundel Christian, Md. 52, Fairfax Christian 44
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Walsingham Academy 51, OT
Auburn 75, Grayson County 55
Banner Christian 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 56
Bayside 45, Green Run 38
Benedictine 65, Hanover 53
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 80, Potomac School 47
Bethel 58, Huguenot 31
Brentsville 47, Gar-Field 15
Cave Spring 66, Christiansburg 19
Central - Wise 57, Rye Cove 18
Charlottesville 72, Broadway 44
Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 57, Paul VI Catholic High School 55
Clarke County 52, East Rockingham 46
Colgan 81, North Stafford 51
E.C. Glass 65, Radford 54
Eastern Montgomery 56, Highland-Monterey 52
Elevation Prep, N.C. 61, Virginia Prep Sports 52
First Colonial 48, Salem-Va. Beach 23
Floyd County 67, Bassett 56
Fort Defiance 58, Buffalo Gap 55
Franklin County 54, Halifax County 41
Gate City 61, Ridgeview 56
George Wythe-Wytheville 72, Galax 28
Henrico 83, Meadowbrook 57
Heritage (Lynchburg) 78, Mecklenburg County 66
Hermitage 51, Collegiate-Richmond 49
Herndon 45, Meridian High School 43, OT
Highland-Warrenton 78, Virginia Academy 73
Honaker 73, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54
John Handley 75, Fauquier 57
Landstown 65, Kempsville 46
Luray 81, Rappahannock County 67
Madison County 71, Page County 50
Magna Vista 72, Chatham 61
Manchester 72, Glen Allen 65
Massaponax 33, Riverbend 32
McLean 54, Mainland, Fla. 50
Mercer Co., Ky. 74, Union 47
Middlesex 74, Northumberland 55
Millbrook 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 48
Mountain View 71, Rappahannock 45
Mountain View Christian Academy 59, Front Royal Home 17
New Kent 92, Goochland 67
Norfolk Academy 62, TEACH Homeschool 25
North Stokes, N.C. 69, Patrick County 57
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Pulaski County 29
Peninsula Catholic 63, Redondo Union, Calif. 54
Phelps, Ky. 68, Twin Valley 29
Princess Anne 72, Ocean Lakes 23
Rustburg 71, Appomattox 38
Sherando 53, Kettle Run 52
Skyline 63, Woodstock Central 32
Spotswood 82, Waynesboro 20
St. Annes-Belfield 100, Carmel 70
Strasburg 57, Warren County 26
Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 46
Tallwood 53, Kellam 43
Tazewell 64, River View, W.Va. 61
William Monroe 53, Caroline 37
Williamsburg Christian Academy 67, Stuart Hall 60
Wilson Memorial 50, Staunton 48
Woodberry Forest 44, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.
Holston vs. Richlands, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
