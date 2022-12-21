ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 70, Yorktown 55

Arcadia 63, Granby 43

Arundel Christian, Md. 52, Fairfax Christian 44

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Walsingham Academy 51, OT

Auburn 75, Grayson County 55

Banner Christian 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 56

Bayside 45, Green Run 38

Benedictine 65, Hanover 53

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 80, Potomac School 47

Bethel 58, Huguenot 31

Brentsville 47, Gar-Field 15

Cave Spring 66, Christiansburg 19

Central - Wise 57, Rye Cove 18

Charlottesville 72, Broadway 44

Christopher Columbus Catholic, Fla. 57, Paul VI Catholic High School 55

Clarke County 52, East Rockingham 46

Colgan 81, North Stafford 51

E.C. Glass 65, Radford 54

Eastern Montgomery 56, Highland-Monterey 52

Elevation Prep, N.C. 61, Virginia Prep Sports 52

First Colonial 48, Salem-Va. Beach 23

Floyd County 67, Bassett 56

Fort Defiance 58, Buffalo Gap 55

Franklin County 54, Halifax County 41

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 56

George Wythe-Wytheville 72, Galax 28

Henrico 83, Meadowbrook 57

Heritage (Lynchburg) 78, Mecklenburg County 66

Hermitage 51, Collegiate-Richmond 49

Herndon 45, Meridian High School 43, OT

Highland-Warrenton 78, Virginia Academy 73

Honaker 73, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54

John Handley 75, Fauquier 57

Landstown 65, Kempsville 46

Luray 81, Rappahannock County 67

Madison County 71, Page County 50

Magna Vista 72, Chatham 61

Manchester 72, Glen Allen 65

Massaponax 33, Riverbend 32

McLean 54, Mainland, Fla. 50

Mercer Co., Ky. 74, Union 47

Middlesex 74, Northumberland 55

Millbrook 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 48

Mountain View 71, Rappahannock 45

Mountain View Christian Academy 59, Front Royal Home 17

New Kent 92, Goochland 67

Norfolk Academy 62, TEACH Homeschool 25

North Stokes, N.C. 69, Patrick County 57

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 68, Pulaski County 29

Peninsula Catholic 63, Redondo Union, Calif. 54

Phelps, Ky. 68, Twin Valley 29

Princess Anne 72, Ocean Lakes 23

Rustburg 71, Appomattox 38

Sherando 53, Kettle Run 52

Skyline 63, Woodstock Central 32

Spotswood 82, Waynesboro 20

St. Annes-Belfield 100, Carmel 70

Strasburg 57, Warren County 26

Stuarts Draft 56, Riverheads 46

Tallwood 53, Kellam 43

Tazewell 64, River View, W.Va. 61

William Monroe 53, Caroline 37

Williamsburg Christian Academy 67, Stuart Hall 60

Wilson Memorial 50, Staunton 48

Woodberry Forest 44, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Covington vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

Cumberland Gap, Tenn. vs. J.I. Burton, ccd.

Holston vs. Richlands, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

