The Associated Press

Tuesday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 54, Chatham 51

Arcadia 45, Granby 44

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Walsingham Academy 45

Bayside 49, Green Run 46

Brentsville 47, Gar-Field 15

Broadway 52, Charlottesville 50

Cape Henry Collegiate 30, Frank Cox 21

Carroll County 60, Barren Co., Ky. 43

Central - Wise 46, Owen J Roberts, Pa. 32

Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 18

Cumberland Valley, Pa. 77, King’s Fork High School 54

Eastern Mennonite 49, Mountain View Christian Academy 20

Eastern Montgomery 51, Radford 31

Eastside 61, Grundy 52

Floyd County 58, William Byrd 27

Fluvanna 67, William Monroe 63

Fort Chiswell 80, Northwood 7

Fort Defiance 86, Buffalo Gap 67

Franklin County 51, Halifax County 19

Gate City 61, Ridgeview 35

George Wythe-Richmond 26, Galax 16

Grafton 65, Kecoughtan 43

Gretna 53, Mecklenburg County 38

Harlan Co., Ky. 70, Lee High 22

Highland Springs 62, Clover Hill 10

Honaker 40, Twin Valley 36

Hopewell 64, Central Virginia Disciples 43

John Handley 53, Fauquier 30

Kellam 67, Tallwood 18

Kempsville 53, Landstown 46

Magna Vista 66, Staunton River 37

Massaponax 68, Riverbend 45

Millbrook 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 23

Norfolk Academy 46, TEACH Homeschool 18

North Stokes, N.C. 57, Patrick County 56, OT

Osbourn Park 53, South County 35

Page County 51, Madison County 43

Paul VI Catholic High School 48, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 39

Perquimans, N.C. 44, Grassfield 33

Potomac School 58, Everglades, Fla. 40

Princess Anne 57, Ocean Lakes 12

Pulaski County 43, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 33

Rappahannock County 54, Luray 39

Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 28

Roanoke Catholic 48, Southwest Virginia Home School 19

Rye Cove 57, Holston 35

Salem 71, Hidden Valley 31

Seton School 44, Colgan 42

Sherando 53, Kettle Run 35

Spotswood 66, Waynesboro 9

Surry County 50, Sussex Central 44

TPLS Christian 81, Palm Bay, Fla. 51

Tazewell 45, Rural Retreat 43

Twin Springs 54, Phelps, Ky. 44

Wakefield 36, Osbourn 33

Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Parry McCluer vs. Covington, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

