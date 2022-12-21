ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos HC Entering 'Final Evaluation' to Save Job per NFL.com

 4 days ago

Did the Denver Broncos' win over Arizona improve Nathaniel Hackett's job security?

For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season.

No, that’s not saying much, but a win is a win, and Broncos Country had a reason to cheer and feel the excitement, even if only for a day. A win means the Broncos gained some forward momentum heading into next week and a higher slot in the NFL power rankings.

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus saw enough to move Denver up two spots this week. Baby steps feel monumental for this struggling Broncos team.

Let's take a look at Hanzus' analysis.

Broncos Rank: 28

"Russell Wilson was cleared from concussion protocol last week, but Nathaniel Hackett still opted to go with Brett Rypien at quarterback. It was probably a good idea. A fierce Arizona pass rush finished with seven sacks, including three from J.J. Watt. Undeterred, Rypien led the Denver offense on three touchdown drives in the second half of a 24-15 win. The offensive leader was Latavius Murray, who ran for 130 yards and a touchdown. A strong effort kicks off what likely will serve as the final evaluation for Hackett in his attempt to avoid a one-and-done fate.”

Sitting Wilson was indeed the right move. Had he eaten the seven sacks instead of Rypien, he would likely be on the bench. Wilson's future in Denver is more important than playing a game that isn’t important in the grand scheme.

Rypien had a rocky game in his place but found a rhythm by the fourth quarter. Off-tempo, yes, but a rhythm nonetheless.

The Broncos' running game shined the brightest, with running backs Murray and Marlon Mack each scoring a touchdown. Murray was especially impressive, charging through the Cardinal’s defense for 130 yards on the ground. There should be conversations about returning him next season, as Javonte Williams likely won’t be back anytime soon due to his ACL tear in Week 4.

While head coach Nathaniel Hackett finally secured another victory, it’s hard to imagine defeating quarterback Trace McSorley, and an out-of-contention Cardinals squad, gives him much, if any, breathing room.

Denver's defense had a big day in the turnover department once again. Justin Simmons has returned to form after snagging two interceptions. Those two picks make him the only active player with at least four interceptions in the last four seasons. Not too shabby, 31.

Patrick Surtain II furthered his status as a top-3 cornerback with the game-sealing interception. He only allowed two catches for 22 yards against Deandre Hopkins. Surtain has been locking it down all season as he fights for an All-Pro nod.

Denver faces another NFC West opponent this week in the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams . Much like the 2016 Broncos, the Rams have plummeted after winning the Super Bowl and have an uncertain future. Denver has to channel its inner Grinch on Sunday to steal a win on Christmas Day.

