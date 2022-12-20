Read full article on original website
Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial industry
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed Friday has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The...
beckerspayer.com
Top 10 health insurance stories of 2022
Becker's compiled some of the most-read payer stories of 2022. While half were about new federal policies, the others centered around mergers and disruptors within the industry. HHS is maintaining the COVID-19 public health emergency until at least April. The agency last renewed the PHE Oct. 13 for an additional...
beckerspayer.com
8 prior authorizations updates in 2022
From a proposed CMS rule to streamline the process to states passing reforms, here are eight updates on prior authorization that Becker's has reported in 2022:. 1. CMS issued a proposed rule Dec. 6 that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimated the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period.
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuit alleges former Centene execs defrauded state Medicaid programs
A lawsuit from a pension fund holding Centene stock accused former executives of conspiring to defraud state Medicaid programs, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Dec. 21. The lawsuit accuses the former execs of violating its Medicaid managed care contracts and federal and state law. When Centene acquired Health Net...
beckerspayer.com
A 'clear roadmap:' State Medicaid directors support Medicaid redetermination proposal
The National Association of Medicaid Directors is supporting Congress' proposal to allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023. The group's support of the plan comes after it told congressional leaders in November that a clearer picture was needed surrounding the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency's Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement. Under Congress' proposal, reevaluations would begin April 1, regardless of when the public health emergency ends.
beckerspayer.com
Federal judge rules against BCBS Illinois over denied gender-affirming care coverage
A federal judge in Washington state ruled Dec. 19 that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois discriminated against transgender individuals by denying coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care in its administration of employer-provided ERISA health plans. "Blue Cross, as a third party administrator, is a covered entity under Section 1557...
beckerspayer.com
4 payers named among best IT workplaces in 2023
BCBS North Carolina has the best IT department to work for in 2023, according to Computerworld. The 29th annual survey was released Dec. 13, with questions sent to nominated organizations in June. The survey consisted of 52 questions and six categories: DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) practices; IT turnover, promotions and growth; IT retention and engagement programs; remote/hybrid working; benefits and perks; and training and career development opportunities.
