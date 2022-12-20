Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Lawsuit alleges former Centene execs defrauded state Medicaid programs
A lawsuit from a pension fund holding Centene stock accused former executives of conspiring to defraud state Medicaid programs, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Dec. 21. The lawsuit accuses the former execs of violating its Medicaid managed care contracts and federal and state law. When Centene acquired Health Net...
VA staffing up to deal with backlog of vets seeking toxin exposure treatment
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will be adding staff to keep up with claims made by veterans through a recently passed bill to expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during their military service. The VA is set to start processing Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act claims on…
beckerspayer.com
Top 10 health insurance stories of 2022
Becker's compiled some of the most-read payer stories of 2022. While half were about new federal policies, the others centered around mergers and disruptors within the industry. HHS is maintaining the COVID-19 public health emergency until at least April. The agency last renewed the PHE Oct. 13 for an additional...
Aviation International News
FAA Document Fraud Case Ends with Prison Time
A man with a history of criminal behavior and who pleaded guilty in July to making numerous false statements on documents to the FAA, including a failed attempt to fraudulently register a stolen business jet, has been sentenced to 37 months of incarceration. Cole Allan Peacock, 30, also must serve three years of supervised release.
N.J. duo helped run $38M healthcare fraud scheme, officials say
Two owners of a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing company admitted Tuesday that they pocketed millions of dollars through a prescription drug healthcare fraud scheme, authorities said. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud,...
beckerspayer.com
8 prior authorizations updates in 2022
From a proposed CMS rule to streamline the process to states passing reforms, here are eight updates on prior authorization that Becker's has reported in 2022:. 1. CMS issued a proposed rule Dec. 6 that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimated the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period.
beckerspayer.com
A 'clear roadmap:' State Medicaid directors support Medicaid redetermination proposal
The National Association of Medicaid Directors is supporting Congress' proposal to allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023. The group's support of the plan comes after it told congressional leaders in November that a clearer picture was needed surrounding the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency's Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement. Under Congress' proposal, reevaluations would begin April 1, regardless of when the public health emergency ends.
Defense One
Lawmakers Omit R&D Tax Break From 2023 Spending Bill
Congress has failed to pass much-expected legislation that would have allowed companies to write off research-and-development expenses on their annual taxes. That was the rule from 1954 to 2020, but companies can no longer deduct R&D expenses, a change that cost big defense firms an estimated $5 billion last year. Defense execs asked lawmakers to restore the tax break, but the 2023 omnibus spending bill unveiled on Tuesday contains no such provision.
beckerspayer.com
Federal judge rules against BCBS Illinois over denied gender-affirming care coverage
A federal judge in Washington state ruled Dec. 19 that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois discriminated against transgender individuals by denying coverage for medically necessary gender-affirming care in its administration of employer-provided ERISA health plans. "Blue Cross, as a third party administrator, is a covered entity under Section 1557...
massdevice.com
BioTelemetry, CardioNet to pay nearly $45M to resolve False Claims Act violation allegations
Both companies now belong to Philips after it acquired BioTelemetry for $2.8 billion last year. The U.S. Department of Justice alleged that the companies knowingly submitted false claims surrounding heart monitoring tests. DOJ claims the companies submitted claims to Medicare, Tricare, the Veterans Health Administration and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program. These claims covered tests performed, in part, outside the U.S., and in many cases by technicians unqualified to perform them, DOJ alleged.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Cochlear Implant Maker Hit with $12M Fine Over False Claims
Advanced Bionics LLC, a Valencia, California-based manufacturer of cochlear implant system devices, has agreed to pay more than $12 million to resolve allegations that it misled federal health care programs regarding the radio-frequency (RF) emissions generated by some of its cochlear implant processors. “The United States expects device manufacturers to...
labpulse.com
Medicare policy increases access to noninvasive colorectal cancer tests: Exact Sciences
Recent Medicare policy changes are helping increase access to recommended noninvasive colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tests including Exact Sciences’ DNA- and hemoglobin-based Cologuard assay, the firm said on Tuesday. The policy updates are part of implementing Affordable Care Act (ACA) guidelines and revised regulations adopted by the Centers for...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Cardiac Monitoring Firms Pay $44.8M to Settle False Claims Allegations
BioTelemetry Inc. and its subsidiary CardioNet LLC, both headquartered in Pennsylvania (collectively “BioTelemetry”), have agreed to pay $44,875,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting claims to Medicare, TRICARE, the Veterans Health Administration, and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program for heart monitoring tests that were performed, in part, outside the United States, and in many cases by technicians who were not qualified to perform such tests.
