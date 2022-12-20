According to the CDC, 35% of U.S. adults1 do not get the recommended amount of sleep (i.e., seven hours) each night. That's one in three American adults!. With this shocking statistic, it's no wonder people are on the hunt for tools and tips that can help them get adequate shut-eye. Luckily, we've discovered one unexpected yet minor change in your diet can make a big difference in sleep health: upping your intake of omega-3s.

2 DAYS AGO