FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reno police deliver toys to more than 100 children living in motels
Members of the Reno Police Department spent their Friday morning spreading holiday joy. RPD along with a handful of community members donated toys to more than 100 less fortunate children living in motels across the city. The donations were made possible with the help of Toys for Tots, Jacobs Entertainment,...
Community mourns the loss of Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died at the age of 96. Mount moved to Reno in the 1970s and soon began the Reno-Sparks Community Outreach program which provided food for those in need across the region. She was known for assembling and distributing food baskets for the needy for more...
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
Sparks company helps deliver hope to Ukrainians affected by the war
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Henry Schein in Sparks is helping deliver hope to thousands of Ukrainians affected by the war. The company's project in partnership with other humanitarian organizations is making a difference in the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflicts. Over 300 people...
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
Crews knock down RV fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) firefighters knocked down a fire at an RV early on the morning of Christmas Eve in Sun Valley. Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Man hospitalized after driving into tree off West Moana Lane in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UPDATED as of 2:30 p.m. on December 23. A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a tree off West Moana Lane. The crash was reported just after noon on Friday, Dec. 23 near the area of Monterey Circle.
Some NV Energy customers report bills doubling this month — here's why
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — If your last NV Energy bill gave you sticker shock — you're not the only one. Dozens of people took to social media to complain about drastic month-to-month increases in their recent energy bills, with some customers reporting bills more than 100% higher than the previous month.
Armed suspect shot by police in downtown Reno near Wingfield Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after an armed man was shot by police and bailiffs in downtown Reno early Thursday morning. Officer Stephen Greenlee with the Reno Police Department said officers and Reno Justice Court bailiffs were called to the area of the riverwalk near Sierra Street just after 7:20 a.m. on the report of a man firing rounds.
Reno murder suspect out of jail days after being rearrested
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno murder suspect Robert Paul Eikelberger is out of jail once again just days after being rearrested. Eikelberger was arrested on December 15 after a grand jury indicted him on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 29-year-old Sierra Ceccarelli in December 2016.
