GREENVILLE, S.C. — The best way around the Upstate Friday was in layers. A cold blast and wind combined for frigid and dangerous conditions. "If you think about it, you have body heat that is coming off of you but if your skin is exposed, the wind is kind of moving that body heat away from your body, so that's why you can get frostbite and hypothermia very quickly especially when the winds are up," said Jessica Stumpf, director of Greenville County Emergency Management, on cold weather.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO