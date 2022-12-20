ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037theriver.com

Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis pardons two dozen, including former state patrol officer who confronted Capitol gunman in 2007

Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency to 24 individuals convicted of crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to simple assault and drug offenses. Among those pardoned Thursday is a former state patrol officer who was hailed as a hero but later convicted of misdemeanor assault for an incident near the state Capitol, as well four individuals whose circumstances won advocacy from newly-elected Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board.   The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677. 
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 The post Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy