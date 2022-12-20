Read full article on original website
Holiday displays light up LarkspurNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyColorado Springs, CO
The Story of the Frozen Five and the Centennial NYE Fireworks Display From Pikes PeakColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Downtown Skating Rink Hosts Special Events This WeekendColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Check Out Entire Neighborhood Eerily Abandoned in Colorado
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. You hear about abandoned buildings or abandoned homes, even abandoned businesses all the time, but it's seldom you come across an entire neighborhood that has been abandoned.
Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Man sentenced for fatally beating mentor with hammer, faces charges for allegedly killing several others
WOODBURY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old man accused of killing multiple people in two states was recently sentenced to over three decades in prison for fatally beating his former mentor with a hammer in 2021. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Sean Lannon was initially arrested by members of...
Polis pardons two dozen, including former state patrol officer who confronted Capitol gunman in 2007
Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency to 24 individuals convicted of crimes ranging from robbery and kidnapping to simple assault and drug offenses. Among those pardoned Thursday is a former state patrol officer who was hailed as a hero but later convicted of misdemeanor assault for an incident near the state Capitol, as well four individuals whose circumstances won advocacy from newly-elected Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver.
80 head of Colorado cattle missing, presumed stolen
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association is offering a reward for information after a large number of cattle were reported missing in the southeastern corner of the state.Approximately 80 head of bred cows are missing, the agency stated in a press release Friday. The cows are predominantly black and have one of two brands, a S JM or Lazy TC. Most of the cows also bear a blue ear tag. The animals are presumed stolen, although the association's press release did not state what circumstances lead its personnel to believe the cows' disappearance is a criminal matter. It also did not state when the animals were discovered missing nor where they were taken from. Neighboring states have been notified of the missing livestock by the Colorado Brand Board. The Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Baca County Sheriff's Office at (719) 523-6677.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
KKTV
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Colorado man charged in murder-for-hire over oil deal
A Coloradan is charged with kidnapping and killing a man in a Vermont murder-for-hire case tied to an oil trading deal.
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live
When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado. Some of these...
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
11 Colorado Ghost Towns that are Shells of their Former Selves
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history, you'll find countless abandoned ghost towns across the state that are shells of their former selves. Many of these ghost towns were once booming mining towns that either went away when the mines dried up, were evacuated because of contamination, or some other factor caused them to be completely abandoned.
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency to 24 people
Gov. Jared Polis granted clemency to 24 people in Colorado’s criminal justice system Thursday, including a former state trooper who pointed a gun at a motorist and a woman convicted of murder.
12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
Pueblo police: I-25 closed from West 29th to 13th streets
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to use alternate routes due to a traffic crash on southbound I-25, Saturday evening on Dec. 24. PPD says southbound I-25 from the West 29th Street exit to the West 13th Street exit is closed due to a traffic crash. The public is […]
Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 The post Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records appeared first on KRDO.
