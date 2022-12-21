Read full article on original website
Kuwait Airways NS23 Europe Service Changes – 24DEC22
Kuwait Airways this past week filed various changes to its planned operation for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Planned changes as of 24DEC22 as follows. 3 weekly service with various aircraft. Planned 4th weekly from 18APR23 removed. Following aircraft replaces 777-300ER. 26MAR23 – 16APR23 A320neo. 19APR23 – 03MAY23...
flyBe Adds Bergerac Service in NS23
FlyBe in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to France, as the airline schedules Birmingham – Bergerac route. From 03JUN23 to 02SEP23, the airline will operate 2 weekly flights, increasing to 3 weekly from 25JUL23. BE1982 BHX1420 – 1710EGC DH4 267. BE1983 EGC1745 – 1835BHX...
Cathay Pacific Increases Bangalore Service in March 2023
Cathay Pacific in March 2023 plans to restore additional passenger service on Hong Kong – Bangalore route, currently served by Airbus A350-900XWB. From 04MAR23, the airline to resume 3rd weekly flight, operating on Saturdays. CX623 HKG2035 – 0030+1BLR 359 246. CX624 BLR0130 – 0925HKG 359 357. Schedule...
KLM NS23 Intercontinental Network Adjustment – 23DEC22
KLM this past week filed latest service adjustments to its planned intercontinental network for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest adjustment as of 23DEC22 as follows. Amsterdam – Bangalore eff 26MAR23 Increase from previously filed 3 weekly to 7, 777-200ER/787-9 (Frequency increase previously not covered) Amsterdam – Bangkok...
Air New Zealand Resumes 777-300ER Brisbane Service in NS23
Air New Zealand in this week’s schedule update filed service changes on Auckland – Brisbane route for Northern summer 2023 season, featuring the return of Boeing 777-300ER service on this route. From 26MAR23, the 777-300ER will operate NZ145/146 service on daily basis. Schedule below is effective 19JUN23 –...
Kuwait Airways Expands NS23 Manchester Capacity
Kuwait Airways in the last 2 days filed aircraft changes for Kuwait City – Manchester route during Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. The 3 weekly flights will be operated by a mix of A320 and 330, instead of A320neo. 26MAR23 – 02APR23 332 Day 4 338 Day 27...
Belavia UAE 1Q23 Operation Changes
Belavia Belorusian Airlines from mid-January 2023 is adjusting operational frequencies to the United Arab Emirates. Announced by the airline this week, planned frequency adjustment for the remainder of Northern winter 2022/23 season as follows. Minsk – Dubai eff 17JAN23 Increase from 2 to 5 weekly, 737 MAX 8. B2717...
AirSWIFT Adds Sicogon Service From mid-Dec 2022
Filipino carrier AirSWIFT last week launched new domestic route, where the airline inaugurated Manila – Sicogon route. This route is scheduled twice weekly with ATR42-600 aircraft, effective 16DEC22. T6810 MNL0555 – 0720ICO AT4 15. T6811 ICO0800 – 0925MNL AT4 15. The airline also operates following routes. Frequency...
Philippine Airlines Resumes Kalibo – Seoul Service in 1Q23
Philippine Airlines in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Kalibo – Seoul Incheon service, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline plans to operate 11 weekly flights between 19JAN23 and 28FEB23. PR488 KLO0220 – 0750ICN 321 D. PR490 KLO1505 – 2035ICN 321 x125. PR489 ICN0850...
Asiana Airlines 1Q23 Boeing 747 Passenger Operations – 21DEC22
Asiana Airlines in the last few days revised planned Boeing 747-400PAX operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2023 season. Latest adjustment as of 21DEC22 as follows. Seoul Incheon – Changchun 1 of 2 weekly service operated by 747-400 is scheduled until 17JAN23 (2 weekly A330 from 24JAN23) Seoul...
Breeze Airways 1H23 Network Additions – 21DEC22
Error on Cincinnati – San Francisco route in original article has been corrected as of 2130GMT 22DEC22. Breeze Airways earlier this month opened reservation for various new routes, scheduled in the first half of 2023. Summary of latest service additions as of 21DEC22 as follows. Cincinnati – Orange County...
Wizz Air Expands Belgrade Network in 3Q23
Wizz Air this week announced expanded network at Belgrade, scheduled in the third quarter of 2023. Planned operational aircraft and schedules as follow.
Canada Jetlines Revises US Operations in 1Q23
Canada Jetlines this month adjusted planned operation to the US, set to debut on 19JAN23. Latest service adjustment as follows. Toronto – Las Vegas eff 19JAN23 2 weekly A320, 3 from 29JAN23 (Previous: 4 weekly from 19JAN23) AU240 YYZ2000 – 2153LAS 320 457. AU241 LAS2247 – 0640+1YYZ 320...
Citilink Adds Padang – Kuala Lumpur Service From late-Dec 2022
Indonesian carrier Citilink this week launched new service to Malaysia, which saw the inaugural of Padang – Kuala Lumpur route on 19DEC22. This route is scheduled 4 times weekly, with Airbus A320 aircraft. QG534 PDG1715 – 1930KUL 320 x246. QG535 KUL1550 – 1615PDG 320 x246.
Sky Airline Peru Schedules Lima – Jauja Service in 3Q23
Sky Airline Peru in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to add new domestic route, as the airline filed schedule for Lima – Jauja route, under Sky Airline’s H2-coded flight numbers. The airline tentatively schedules 1 daily flight between 01JUL23 and 30AUG23, with Airbus A320 aircraft. H25442 LIM1540...
Scoot Moves Forward Balikpapan Addition to late-Jan 2023
Scoot has moved forward planned service addition on Singapore – Balikpapan route, previously scheduled to commence on 29MAR23. Latest launch date is now scheduled on 27JAN23, where it’ll operate Airbus A320 aircraft twice weekly. TR222 SIN0740 – 1025BPN 320 3. TR222 SIN1400 – 1635BPN 320 5.
Qatar Airways Expands LATAM Brasil Codeshare From late-Dec 2022
Qatar Airways from late-December 2022 plans to expand codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines Brasil, covering additional domestic routes to/from Sao Paulo Guarulhos. The airline will also display QR-coded flight numbers on LATAM service to Mount Pleasant in The Falkland Islands. Qatar Airways operated by LATAM Airlines Brasil. Sao Paulo Guarulhos...
Porter Adds Toronto Pearson – Calgary / Halifax Service From Feb 2023
Porter Airlines in starting late-February 2023 is expanding service between Toronto and Halifax, as the airline begins new service to/from Toronto Pearson, in addition to existing Toronto City. From 23FEB23, the airline will begin Toronto Pearson – Halifax service once a day with Embraer E195-E2, increasing to 2 daily from...
