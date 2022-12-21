Read full article on original website
Hawaii advances to Diamond Head Classic finals for first time in program history after prevailing over Washington State
Hawaii advanced to the Diamond Head Classic finals for the first time in program history.
Hawaii men’s volleyball picked first in preseason Big West Conference poll; season tickets go on sale Dec. 27
The University of Hawaii men's volleyball team was selected first in the Big West Conference preseason poll.
Hawaii advances to Diamond Head Classic semifinals with win over Pepperdine
Hawaii advanced to the Diamond Head Classic semifinals for the first time since 2019.
CBS Sports
Watch Hawaii vs. Pepperdine: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Hawaii Warriors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Pepperdine Waves at 11 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games. Everything went the Warriors' way...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HECO restores power to Moiliili, Kaimuki
At 9:50 a.m., power was restored to all customers.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy
hawaiipublicradio.org
Life isn't so 'ruff:' Honolulu ranks in top 10 for best cities to own a dog
Honolulu was ranked 9th for best cities to be a dog owner, according to a recent study by U.S. News and World Report. The report listed Portland, Oregon as the best place. Walkability, available veterinary services and weather were some of the factors accounted for in the national ranking. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid mounting flight delays, Hawaii travelers hope for the best — and brace for the worst
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On what is normally one of the busiest travel days of the year, the early morning crowds at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport were relatively mild. But travelers like Shaniece Criss were well aware of the winter weather trouble brewing on the mainland and some of the...
mauinow.com
College student from Maui awarded scholarship for Native Hawaiians studying STEM
Maui’s Bryan Pontanilla was recognized as one of eight Paubox Kahikina STEM Scholarship recipients at a luncheon Wednesday in Honolulu. Pontanilla is a graduate of Maui High School and is now attending Portland State University majoring in architecture. He was selected as one of eight Native Hawaiians studying STEM...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Not forgotten’: Volunteers deliver hot meals, Christmas cheer to homebound elderly
hawaiinewsnow.com
Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than all other Hawaii police departments combined
Oahu family reminding the public about road safety after a holiday tragedy
Azalia Park was just 21 when police said she was hit while in a crosswalk on Dec. 18, 2020. Park died three days later from her injuries.
KITV.com
Winter Storm's Impact on Flights around the U.S.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A massive winter storm is sweeping across the mainland. How will it impact your travel?. See the live Flight Tracker here, including routes to and from Hawaii.
Some of the royalty who once lived in Waikiki
King William Charles Lunalilo once owned all of Diamond Head and the land where International Market Place is situated today.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is fighting back against removing tanks from its Red Hill fuel facility after a new report claimed the process will be too dangerous and expensive. New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks. Potential options for Red Hill were...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers at Honolulu airport express frustrations as holiday headaches over delays continue
KITV.com
Warning signs posted after sharks spotted swimming in waters off leeward Oahu beaches
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted along beaches on Oahu’s west side after sharks were spotted between 100 and 150 yards offshore on Wednesday. The warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nankuli Beach Park.
mauinow.com
Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March
A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
