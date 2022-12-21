ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year

‘Inconsistent’ access to public trails in Hawaii leave local hikers uneasy. The fight for public access to Hawaii’s trails and beaches has been going on for decades — and local hikers are continuing to fight for their rights. Over past 6 months, HPD administered more Narcan than...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy report says removing Red Hill tanks after defueling is dangerous, costly

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is fighting back against removing tanks from its Red Hill fuel facility after a new report claimed the process will be too dangerous and expensive. New analysis submitted to the Department of Health recommends not removing the underground tanks. Potential options for Red Hill were...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Gas prices in Hawaiʻi dropped to lowest levels since March

A few gas stations on Oahu and Maui are now charging close to $4 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, with Hilo on the Big Island becoming the first state metro area in nine months to post an average price below $5 a gallon. Hawaiʻi gas price averages dropped to...
HAWAII STATE

