Schenectady, NY

Shore News Network

Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide

We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany

Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder

The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

