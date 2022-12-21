Read full article on original website
SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police have arrested a second suspect connected to the homicide that took place in January 2019.
Albany man pleads to felony possession of a weapon, faces 8 years at sentencing
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Armed Violent Felony, Thursday. District Attorney P. David Soares announced that William Crawford, 35, entered the plea before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court this morning.
Police make second arrest in 2019 homicide
We have new information on a homicide investigation in Schenectady. Police have made a second arrest in the 2019 death of Roscoe Foster. Police arrested Leffon Adams Junior. 20-year-old Clifford Charles Junior has also been charged in the shooting. Foster was shot and killed near Linden and Becker Streets in...
Woman arrested for assault inside Queensbury Dollar General
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they had to restrain 41-year-old Rachael Howard of Queensbury inside a Dollar General store, after she allegedly attacked a victim known to her. Troopers say this happened on December 19th at about 8:14pm and that the victim of this assault had an order...
Social media post results in felony charge for animal cruelty in Albany
Albany — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday after police say he neglected care for a mixed-breed dog, charging Robert Simmons with felony animal cruelty. The investigation began with a post on the neighborhood app, Nextdoor. An Albany city worker saw a post on the website saying the dog's owner was looking to give the dog a new home, so the city worker inquired on taking a look at the dog to possibly take in. Police say the man went to the owner's home, finding the dog extremely malnourished with open sores all over his body, including all four paws.
Pair accused of providing minors with weed in Castleton
State police arrested Kimberly L. Lyle, 23 of Troy on December 16 and Heather M. Martino, 31 of Castleton on December 17. The pair was allegedly involved in giving minors weed.
Two women from the Capital Region are facing charges after allegedly selling marijuana to teenagers, leading to one of them getting sick.State Police in Rensselaer County began investigating on Thursday, Dec. 15, after receiving a referral from Child Protective Services reporting that a child under…
Two men to serve 10 years apiece on federal drug convictions
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man and a Bronx man were each sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine. In pleading guilty, Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, admitted...
Police investigate stabbing in Malta
Someone was stabbed around 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Malta, according to a spokesperson for the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
Bennington man sentenced to 2.5 years in prison
BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was recently sentenced to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Wilcox begin his sentence without credit for time served, due to him having been on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense.
By the time help arrived for a neglected dog found in the region, authorities said the animal was severely underweight and was suffering from multiple open sores on his body, including all four paws. The dog’s owner, 37-year-old Albany resident Robert Simmons, was arrested for animal cruelty Thursday, Dec. 22,...
An Albany man and Bronx man were each sentenced to 10-years in prison on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute drugs. Ramion Burt, 46, of Albany, and Marion Frampton, 43, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty prior to their sentencing.
Trio sentenced in Pittsfield murder
The three people convicted in the shooting death of Asiyanna Jones were sentenced on Wednesday. Gary Linen was sentenced to life in state prison, Carey Pilot was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, and Elizabeth Perez was sentenced to two to four years for misleading police.
Schenectady woman charged with perjury over testimony in husband’s trial
The wife of a man recently convicted of murdering a 4-year-old foster child is now facing perjury charges, accused of lying during testimony. Latrisha Greene has been arraigned on five counts of perjury, and charges of endangering the welfare of a child. She is accused of denying sending a message...
Johnstown man charged in bank robbery conspiracy
Two men have been charged by criminal complaint for allegedly conspiring to commit brank robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as "Doc Grimson" 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
Driver responsible for crash had 5 prior DWIs, revoked license, East Greenbush police say
EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man police say was responsible for a crash Monday was driving with a revoked license, and the current arrest is his sixth DWI in New York, according to East Greenbush police. On December 19, at 5:26 pm, East Greenbush Police were dispatched...
