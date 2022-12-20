ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm

MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
MORROW, OH
sciotopost.com

Thousands of People Stuck in Airport During Holiday Weekend

US — More than 3,700 fights have been canceled or delayed across the country disrupting the holiday travel across the country because of a winter storm. An Artic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and spread across the country shutting down airports and roadways across the county.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

DORA good for uptown Hillsboro?

At this time I rarely drink. I’ll have a glass of red wine at dinner, but I really don’t particularly like it — I’m convinced it’s good for my heart. However, there was a time in my past that I often drank to excess. Again, not because I liked the taste of alcohol, but because I was cavorting with friends. It’s lucky I made it through that period. There was a moment or two when it was touch and go. Drinking and driving was the cause of death for several of my friends. One friend got a taste of buckshot after a drunken brawl in Wilmington. But that was 50 years ago.
HILLSBORO, OH
Fox 19

Northside Santa house

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman in Northside is bringing the Christmas spirit to neighbors with her massive Santa Claus collection. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the woman who is behind the special attraction. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
VERONA, KY
wtae.com

Customers leave waitress $433 tip on $16 bill

MASON, Ohio — A server at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Ohio got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. Sister station WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason, Ohio, when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
MASON, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

3’s for LIFE is back

LOVELAND, OH (December 22, 2022) – He drained the trey means filling the shelves at Loveland InterFaith Effort (LIFE) Food Pantry this high school basketball season. For those of you not up to speed on some common basketball lingo: I’ll bet you are familiar with terms like round ball, shooting some hoops, hardwoods, slam-dunk and probably alley-oop, but in case you don’t know it, another common term used when a player successfully makes a 3-point shot is “He drained the trey!” Okay, lesson complete. One year ago, Jarvis Global Investments (JGI), Tigers Incorporated and Loveland Spirit Club organized the inaugural “3’s For LIFE” fundraising campaign. It’s back! Leading the way for the 2nd Annual 3’s For LIFE fundraising campaign are LHS seniors Elly Steinbrunner and Brady Steiner.
LOVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy