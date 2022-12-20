Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Dearborn County waitress surprised with $1,500 tip
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A pair of best friends in Southeast Indiana have a holiday tradition of surprising a local waitress or waiter with a massive tip. Lawrenceburg residents Kati Elliott and Jessica Smart launched the initiative Good Tidings and Tips in 2019. Each year, they identify a Dearborn County...
WLWT 5
Local families spend hours without power in aftermath of winter storm
MORROW, Ohio — Thousands were back on today, but thousands of others were still waiting. That was the cold, harsh reality of the aftermath of last night's blizzard-like storm. Duke Energy had 11,000 customers back in business by noon. But the remaining 4,000 or so were still powerless by...
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY issued for Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Every county in the Miami Valley is now under a SNOW EMERGENCY weather alert. Darke: LEVEL 3 / City of Greenville and all villages: LEVEL 2. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
sciotopost.com
Thousands of People Stuck in Airport During Holiday Weekend
US — More than 3,700 fights have been canceled or delayed across the country disrupting the holiday travel across the country because of a winter storm. An Artic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and spread across the country shutting down airports and roadways across the county.
Times Gazette
DORA good for uptown Hillsboro?
At this time I rarely drink. I’ll have a glass of red wine at dinner, but I really don’t particularly like it — I’m convinced it’s good for my heart. However, there was a time in my past that I often drank to excess. Again, not because I liked the taste of alcohol, but because I was cavorting with friends. It’s lucky I made it through that period. There was a moment or two when it was touch and go. Drinking and driving was the cause of death for several of my friends. One friend got a taste of buckshot after a drunken brawl in Wilmington. But that was 50 years ago.
Fox 19
Northside Santa house
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman in Northside is bringing the Christmas spirit to neighbors with her massive Santa Claus collection. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the woman who is behind the special attraction. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you...
WLWT 5
Historic winter storm: Cincinnati experiences blizzard, first time since 1978
A major winter storm broke records in Cincinnati with the area officially hitting blizzard status for a few hours overnight Friday. SEE LATEST CLOSINGS HERE // SEE WEATHER ALERTS HERE. History was made during this storm. The Greater Cincinnati area officially hit blizzard status overnight Friday with three consecutive hours...
Pre-holiday storm leaves travelers ‘stranded’ at Dayton International Airport
"It's too much for me," a traveler at DIA said. "In all my years, I don't think it has ever been this cold. I grew up here, and I don't think it has ever been in the negatives since I've been alive."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man covers car in Christmas lights to drive around during holiday season
CINCINNATI — One of the coolest Christmas lights displays in the Cincinnati area is not a house, but a car!. Ryan Golembiewski says this is the fourth year he has covered his car in Christmas lights to drive around and make people's days. This year, Golembiewski covered his car...
How cold is it? Friday temps break record set over 60 years ago
MIAMI VALLEY — Last night’s winter storm and today’s arctic cold has been some of the more impactful winter weather we’ve seen in the Miami Valley over the last few years. >> Snowfall totals: How much did you get in your neighborhood?. According to the National...
Fox 19
Latest snowfall totals throughout the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday night’s weather system dropped some decent snowfall amounts throughout the Tri-State. Here are some of the reports from the National Weather Service:. Ripley, Ind.: 2.7 inches. Maineville: 4 inches. White Oak: 4 inches. CVG: 5.2 inches. Dearborn: 4.1 inches. Wilder, Ky: 2.1 inches. Montgomery: 2...
WKYT 27
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
wtae.com
Customers leave waitress $433 tip on $16 bill
MASON, Ohio — A server at a Skyline Chili restaurant in Ohio got a heartwarming surprise ahead of the holidays. Sister station WLWT's Sheree Paollelo posted to twitter saying on Tuesday night her son was working at the Skyline Chili in Mason, Ohio, when a group of businessmen left one of the servers, Lizzy Jenkins, a $433 tip on a $16 bill.
Here's a list of what's closed Friday for winter storm conditions
Several local and holiday staples will be closed Friday as frigid temperatures descend on the Tri-State region, brought by a winter storm that's anticipated to also drop ice and snow.
WKRC
'Salt in the truck beds is freezing up': Hamilton County road crews face tricky problems
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The roads continued to be a problem Friday afternoon. Road crews were being hit with a whole slew of issues from this storm, some of which were directly linked to the extremely cold temperatures. Hamilton County engineer Eric Beck and his 70 drivers have been trying to...
WLWT 5
Three-legged dog finds forever home just in time for holiday season
CINCINNATI — An adorable three-legged dog now has a forever home just in time for the holiday season. Last week, we told you about Tinkie, a one year old Shih Tzu who was born with three legs. Tinkie's breeder cared for her the last year, but wanted to pair...
lovelandbeacon.com
3’s for LIFE is back
LOVELAND, OH (December 22, 2022) – He drained the trey means filling the shelves at Loveland InterFaith Effort (LIFE) Food Pantry this high school basketball season. For those of you not up to speed on some common basketball lingo: I’ll bet you are familiar with terms like round ball, shooting some hoops, hardwoods, slam-dunk and probably alley-oop, but in case you don’t know it, another common term used when a player successfully makes a 3-point shot is “He drained the trey!” Okay, lesson complete. One year ago, Jarvis Global Investments (JGI), Tigers Incorporated and Loveland Spirit Club organized the inaugural “3’s For LIFE” fundraising campaign. It’s back! Leading the way for the 2nd Annual 3’s For LIFE fundraising campaign are LHS seniors Elly Steinbrunner and Brady Steiner.
Power outages continue to plague Tri-State after first blizzard in years
As of Saturday evening, more than 300 homes were without power around the Tri-State after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency overnight shelters shut down right before cold snap
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — In the middle of some of the coldest temperatures, emergency overnight shelters are shutting down saying there are not enough volunteers to stay open. Now one group is saying they're stepping up to the plate to keep people out of dangerously cold temperatures. Billy Mosley is...
WLWT 5
Renowned local French chef dies Friday after battle with cancer
A renowned local French chef in Cincinnati has died on Friday at the age of 61. Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in his sleep today as a result of a 5-year battle with soft tissue cancer. de Cavel began his culinary life in France. He came to Cincinnati in 1993...
