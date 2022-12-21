Read full article on original website
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
Try these tips to keep pipes from freezing
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The cold arrived Friday, December 23, 2022 and if you waited to buy pipe insulation or faucet covers for your outside hose bibs, you’re probably out of luck. Most hardware stores sold out days ago. There are some other things you can do to protect your pipes.
Eastern Shore braces for arctic blast
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Cities on the Eastern Shore braced for the arctic blast by taking some necessary precautions. City parks and piers in Fairhope and Daphne turned off their water to prevent any pipes from bursting. Fairhope posting “restrooms closed” signs on the pier, weatherizing facilities and shutting off...
Baldwin fire officials urge space heater safety ahead of cold weather
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - As the temperatures plummet Thursday night, December 22, 2022 it’s important to stay warm but it’s even more important to do it safely. Many people will use space heaters for warmth, and they are the leading causes of house fires and deaths this time of year.
Homeowners getting creative to protect plants during extreme cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost too late to prepare for this cold -- but you still have time to protect your plants. If you’re not sure if the plant will make it -- if it’s potted you might want to bring it inside or definitely cover it up. And as we found out -- some homeowners are getting creative.
Alabama plumbers warn about dangers of pipes bursting due to freezing weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The forecast calls for severe drops in temperatures this upcoming Thursday. The temperatures will plummet to the coldest readings so far this season. Greg Smith and Trey Gardner, both plumbers and managers of Roto-Rooter in Mobile, say the extreme drop in air temperature could cause water pipes in houses, buildings, or […]
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold, crowds, and traffic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waiting to get all that Christmas shopping done will get you every time -- especially this year. Last minute shoppers not only have to contend with the crowds and traffic, but now the extreme cold weather. “It’s way too cold. Regretting waiting last minute. I don’t...
Cedar Point Pier to close temporarily due to weather
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Frigid weather is causing the temporary closure of a popular south Mobile County fishing spot. Cedar Point Pier, 18250 Dauphin Island Pkwy., will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 because the arctic blast is expected to yield unsafe conditions on the pier, county officials said Wednesday in a statement.
Pastor opens church during cold weather snap for Christmas weekend
WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — Cold temperatures along the Gulf Coast could make sleeping outside dangerous. It’s why several warming centers are open through Christmas weekend. Typically, you could see people walking up to the doors of Cave Ministries for Sunday morning service, but for the next few days, families will head to the church to […]
Warming centers offer refuge from the cold
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Good Samaritans in the community are opening warming shelters to rescue folks from the bitter cold. These shelters aren’t just for the homeless, but for anyone seeking a refuge from the cold. Cave Ministries on Lott Road is just one of several warming shelters. Free...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
3 injured in crash on U.S. 45
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were taken to the hospital following a collision on U.S. 45 and Hutton Road, according to Citronelle Fire & Rescue. According to a post on the agency’s Facebook page, units responded to the scene around midnight to a wreck with entrapment. Arriving...
ECFR responds to 3 residential structure fires on Wednesday, camper trailer deemed complete loss
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires on Wednesday, adding red bulbs 8, 9 and 10 to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. At 5:40 a.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 1400 block of Portland Street. Upon arrival, ECFR […]
Head on crash in Citronelle, ‘Jaws of Life’ used in rescue: Citronelle Fire & Rescue
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Citronelle Fire and Rescue said they responded to a head on crash on Coy Smith Highway and Meinhardt Loop early Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post. CFR said they were called at around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for a two car, head on crash where both cars […]
Shooting on General Gorgas Drive sends one to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said a man was shot on General Gorgas Drive and is dealing with a non-life-threatening injury. At 6:08 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2000 block of General Gorgas Dr. regarding a shooting call. Police said the male victim was located and transported to...
Officials: 1 person transported to hospital after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Saturday morning. The accident took place around 11:20 a.m. on W Hayes St. and N Q St. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash was initially reported with entrapment after two vehicles collided...
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
Pascagoula woman helps homeless community in Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Not all heroes wear capes - some are just every day people with a heart to help those in need. That includes people such as Aundra Hyde. “Last week, I was watching the news, and I noticed that we were going to get some real cold weather in our area,” she said. “I just got to thinking what I could do to help the homeless people.”
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
