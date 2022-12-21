The Cleveland Browns went into last season planning for Nick Harris to be their starter at center. He had only one career start at center and that came on Christmas Day against Green Bay, he had a great game with many people forgetting Tretter was even missing that day. Since he had so little experience they made the smart decision to have a veteran backup and managed to pick up Pocic on the cheap at $1.2m because no one around the league offered him a starting opportunity. Then when Harris went down in mid-August Pocic stepped up with Deaton being the other player competing for the role also going down.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO