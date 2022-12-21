Read full article on original website
What Will It Cost The Cleveland Browns To Keep Pocic
The Cleveland Browns went into last season planning for Nick Harris to be their starter at center. He had only one career start at center and that came on Christmas Day against Green Bay, he had a great game with many people forgetting Tretter was even missing that day. Since he had so little experience they made the smart decision to have a veteran backup and managed to pick up Pocic on the cheap at $1.2m because no one around the league offered him a starting opportunity. Then when Harris went down in mid-August Pocic stepped up with Deaton being the other player competing for the role also going down.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains why the Bulldogs did not sign a quarterback
Following an unsuccessful pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning in the summer, the Georgia Bulldogs stood pat when it came to recruiting QBs in the 2023 cycle and appear likely to go without signing a high school quarterback for the first time since 2015. While not adding another quarterback to the roster is unusual, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart seemed comfortable with how the situation has played out.
Week 16 Highlights: Seahawks at Chiefs
Highlights from the Week 16 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday December, 24th.
Four 2023 Colorado Buffaloes recruits to watch post-early signing day
The Early Signing Period isn't quite over. It will run through Dec. 23 but it is clear that most recruits have already signed their Letters of Intent for their schools and are one step closer to enrolling. But there are still some recruits that have yet to sign and need...
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Texas Bowl game between Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
Gamecocks in great position for next Sellers
Standing just behind four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he signed his scholarship paperwork on Friday morning in a ceremony at his school was a younger brother who might one day follow in the elder’s footsteps.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 30 recruits in Florida have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview and many of the top prospects in the country have already put pen to paper. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Florida are heading for college. The...
College football recruiting: Where Top 10 uncommitted Class of 2023 prospects are trending after Signing Day
Programs like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Oklahoma cleaned up in the first wave of Signing Day, but the Class of 2023 is far from complete. There is still a bunch of talent on the board. Uncommitted student-athletes now have to wait until Feb. 1 to sign on National Signing Day, and the jostling for the final spots is already underway.
Week 16 Saturday Postgame Reaction: Remembering Franco Harris as His Jersey is Retired by the Steele
Bryant McFadden joins Larry Ridley to remember Franco Harris after the Steelers Week 16 win over the Raiders on Saturday night.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Jeremy Banks declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Orange Bowl
Tennessee will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl without one of its top defensive players. Linebacker Jeremy Banks announced via social media on Saturday night that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play for the sixth-ranked Vols (10-2) when they face the seventh-ranked Tigers (11-2) on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (8 p.m., ESPN). Tennessee’s leading tackler in 2021, Banks was third on the team in tackles this season and had been a fixture on defense outside of his absence for the damaging loss to South Carolina last month, and he’s the fifth Tennessee player to announce their intentions to turn pro, joining wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman (who are opting out) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright and defensive end Byron Young (who are playing in the Orange Bowl).
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
LSU announces addition of seven players via transfer portal
LSU coach Brian Kelly said this week the Tigers would be putting a heavy emphasis on improving two position groups via the transfer portal. On Friday, the program announced the addition of seven new players to the roster for the 2023 season via the portal, with the defensive line and defensive backfield being the primary areas addressed. With the signing of seven players via the portal plus the 25 freshmen signed during the early signing period, the Tigers are now up to 32 new roster additions.
Ohio State excited about 2023 offensive line class
Entering the 2022 season, Ohio State had three starting offensive linemen returning and a fourth who played significant time the year before. This group played nearly all of the meaningful snaps this season, the exception being right tackle Dawand Jones and right guard Matthew Jones each missing a game due to injury.
