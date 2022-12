Kyle Vantrease was the starting quarterback at Buffalo last season. This year, Vantrease starts at Georgia Southern against his former team in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday in Montgomery, Ala.

Georgia Southern (6-6) will be participating in a bowl game for the fifth time; the Eagles are 3-1 and won the 2018 Camellia Bowl. Buffalo (6-6) is in its sixth bowl game; the Bulls are 2-3 and won the 2020 Camellia Bowl.