Ángela Aguilar’s dad Pepe defends her post saying she is 25% Argentinian

By Cynthia Valdez, Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

Argentina winning the World Cup brought many people pride and excitement. Millions celebrated the win, including celebrities like Ángela Aguilar. The 19-year-old posed with the colors of the Argentine flag to celebrate, noting how proud she is as a 25% Argentinian. However, she was met with backlash, and her father, Pepe Aguilar, had to come to her defense.


Ángela shared a gallery of photos inside a tour bus with the caption, “I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand 25% Argentina, 100% proud.” “Today, we are all more celestial than the sky.”

People from different backgrounds and cultures celebrated Argentina’s win, but many were hurt by the post. Some criticized it because her career revolves around Mexican music and culture. “And if Mexico had won you would have been here with a real Mexican dress,” one person wrote. Others just didn’t believe her.


The comments got so bad her dad Pepe began arguing with people, explaining her ancestry. “Her mother is Mexico-Argentina. Her grandmother is 100% from Buenos Aires (that is, from Baires),” he responded.

Pepe’s presence in the comments became a new talking point, with one user suggesting that someone take his phone away. “I just came to see Pepe Aguilar fighting in the comments hahahahaha” another person wrote.



The light blue blood in the veins of Ángela Aguilar

As Pepe explained, Ángela’s mother, Aneliz Álvarez, has American, Mexican, and Argentine ancestry. Her grandmother, Eva Mendoza, was born in Argentina.

Angela was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her paternal grandparents, Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar were not only born in Mexico but are two of the most important regional Mexican singers in history.

Rick.G
3d ago

leave her alone already. She can root for whomever she wants . I'm a Raiders fan but not a hoodlum or on probation or parole but I can root for whoever

Robert 236
3d ago

Nativism is the problem with Latin America, who cares is she's from Argentina, Mexico or the U.S. she has the right to root for anyone she feels like it, it doesn't take away her live for Mexico, Argentina or the U.S... People are too sensitive. Few weeks ago many people were upset with Messi for accidently having kicked a Mexican player T shirt, claiming he disrespected the flag, yet I saw many Mexicans wearing the flag as a cape around the stadium and no one was upset about that..... That's why Latin countries will never be united, they will go to war with each other

Willie Garcia
2d ago

Si la piba quiere ser Argentina, está bien, cual es el problema? Lo importante en esta vida no es donde vos naciste o cual es tu ascendencia, sino tener amor a la humanidad y tener humildad y extender la mano al desafortunado. Nadie en esta vida es mejor que otra persona, todos somos iguales, venimos sin nada, y nos vamos sin nada, físicamente lo digo, espiritualmente es otro tema.

