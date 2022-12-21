OHIO – Governor Dewine reported that because of severe weather four people have died just before Christmas. “Our sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio. Thus far four Ohioans have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents. The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing. Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions.”

