Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Blizzard, winter storm warnings: How long will they last?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
How much snow did we get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio and every other part of the state got hammered by Winter Storm Elliott as it brought frigid temperatures, drifting snow and wind gusts. On Friday, much of the region was blanketed with about 4 to 6 inches of snow. Throughout the night and early into Saturday a light snow fell.
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
Update 4:06 a.m.: Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings
(Des Moines) Wind Chill, Winter Storm, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for Iowa. The Winter Storm Warning is effective until 7:00 p.m. Friday for Southwest Iowa. The Wind Chill Warning is in effect until noon on Saturday for all of Iowa. The Bizzard Warning for Northern, West-Central, and Central Iowa, including Audubon, Guthrie, Carroll, and Crawford Counties, is in effect from noon today to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Power outages expected in the Miami Valley over holiday weekend
"If there was a power outage, where would you go? Plan for that now," Smith said.
Power outages, canceled flights, bellowing winds seen around Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The weather around this state is frightful. Winds are gusting as high as 60 mph in Cleveland and 50 mph around Columbus and Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service. A few inches of snow are expected to blanket the state. And thousands of Ohioans are without power.
Knox Pages
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
sciotopost.com
Gov. Dewine Reports Four People Die in Dangerous Weather Conditions
OHIO – Governor Dewine reported that because of severe weather four people have died just before Christmas. “Our sympathy goes to those families who have lost a loved one during this severe weather situation in Ohio. Thus far four Ohioans have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents. The road conditions continue to be very dangerous across the state, with white outs and extremely cold temperatures continuing. Please continue to remain home if at all possible and be vigilant with these extremely dangerous road conditions.”
Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter Storm Warning: -30° wind chills, 65 mph wind gusts
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Winter Storm Warnings and Wind Chill Warnings have been issued for Northeast Ohio beginning late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Most of Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning from 1 a.m. Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning for most of...
cityofmentor.com
Aqua offers tips to keep pipes from freezing this winter
As colder weather approaches, Aqua is reminding homeowners that they should take steps now to prevent their household water pipes from freezing this winter. “Sustained freezing temperatures can wreak havoc on your plumbing and cause your pipes to freeze or rupture,” says Aqua Ohio President Bob Davis. “It’s critical to know how to prepare ahead of severe weather and during below-freezing periods so you’re not facing significant damage and service interruptions. Fortunately, there are simple steps that homeowners can take to ensure their water remains flowing all winter long.”
ideastream.org
Northeast Ohio winter storm watch
Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
WTOL-TV
An update on Ohio's roads from ODOT: Dec. 23, 5:15 p.m.
Kelsie Hoagland with ODOT gives a live update on the status of the roads. Now that the snow is mostly over, the main concerns are the cold, wind and ice.
Cold temps and high winds expected; turnpike bans certain high-profile vehicles
Winter Storm Warnings have officially been announced ahead of a high-impact winter storm that is expected to bring arctic temperatures, blowing snow in excess of 4 inches and gusty winds up to 60 mph.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
walls102.com
Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Arctic Blast
CHICAGO – A winter storm with potentially life-threatening winds and reduced visibility is set to march across the state Thursday, and experts are cautioning that Friday may be best spent at home. Snow and wind gusts exceeding 50 mph are predicted to begin tomorrow, driving the wind chills down into the -30’s at times.
Comments / 0