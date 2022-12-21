Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Popular Toy Store Closing Due To InflationLocal GuyScottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
Peoria cracks down on short-term rentals with new rulesEdy ZooPeoria, AZ
Houston Based Restaurant Opening New Location in TownGreyson FChandler, AZ
12news.com
PD: Woman arrested after crashing car into Glendale QT, refusing to listen to officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after police say she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash then drove her car into a QT convenience store in Glendale and was non-compliant when officers arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the Glendale Police Department. The...
12news.com
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
AZFamily
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
Motorcyclist dead following crash near 114th Avenue and Bell Road
A teen is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle late Friday night near 114th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise.
FD: 3-year-old girl hospitalized after being pulled from Scottsdale pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in Scottsdale Thursday evening, according to Scottsdale firefighters. Authorities said when emergency crews arrived at the home near 84th and Cholla Streets, bystanders were performing CPR on the child. Firefighters said...
2-year-old drowns in Scottsdale backyard pool
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child has died after being found in a backyard pool at a Scottsdale home on Christmas Eve, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police received a distress call just after noon about a 2-year-old who was found in a pool near McDowell and Hayden roads.
One seriously hurt after crash on Olive Avenue near Loop 101 in Peoria
One person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash late Friday night on Olive Avenue near the Loop 101 in Peoria.
ABC 15 News
I-10 reopens near Bullard Avenue after police situation
GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene was near Bullard Avenue and involved an armed person on the roadway. Video from...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
AZFamily
WATCH: Man caught on doorbell cam setting front porch on fire in Surprise
SURPRISE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Surprise police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who set a front porch on fire, in a brazen crime that was caught on a doorbell camera. It happened around 5:15 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near Greenway Road and...
12news.com
Woman sentenced to prison for Valley road-rage crash involving 2-year-old
PHOENIX — A 28-year-old woman was sentenced last week to spend the next five years in prison for a road-rage crash that involved the woman firing a gunshot at a car with a 2-year-old passenger. Jenee Pannell recently pleaded guilty in Maricopa County Superior Court to charges of aggravated...
Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities. Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters...
KGUN 9
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
AZFamily
Police looking for man caught setting fire to a porch door in a Surprise neighborhood
Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. William Sanders says it's thanks to his quick-thinking neighbors his home didn't go up in flames after a man set his front porch on fire. Family asks for help after belongings destroyed in Mesa storage fire. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car
Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals. For decades PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," have been widely used in nonstick cookware. But in recent years, researchers have linked PFAS to a growing list of health problems, including liver damage, lower immunity in kids and certain cancers.
AZFamily
New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts. Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. Updated: 9 hours ago.
ABC 15 News
Two hospitalized, one man outstanding after crash near I-10 and 35th Ave
PHOENIX — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in a residential area near I-10 and 35th Avenue Thursday night. Fire officials say one man had to be extricated from a vehicle. Police say two people were transported with at least one with serious injuries, while fire officials say...
Arizona man arrested for murder of Army captain during apparent car sale test drive
An Arizona Army captain was killed last week when police say a man met up with him during a car purchase and subsequent test drive that went horribly wrong.
Father Shot Dead While Looking At Christmas Lights With Family
Eduardo Uzueta, a 28-year-old with two young children, was killed in Phoenix, Arizona. Isaiah Joshua Nash, 19, has been charged with murder, police said.
