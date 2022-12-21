ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Surprise intersection

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died of their injuries after being struck by another vehicle at an intersection late Friday night, Surprise police said. The motorcyclist was reportedly turning left at the intersection of 114th Avenue and Bell Road Friday evening when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
1 dead after wrong-way crash early Saturday morning in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A deadly wront-way crash closed the northbound lanes on Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Christmas Eve. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tell Arizona’s Family that they were initially called out to reports of a wrong-way driver around 2 a.m. before the crash involving three cars occurred near Shea Boulevard. Three cars were reportedly involved and troopers at the scene confirmed at least one person died. The extent of the other injuries is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed a pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
2-year-old drowns in Scottsdale backyard pool

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A child has died after being found in a backyard pool at a Scottsdale home on Christmas Eve, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police received a distress call just after noon about a 2-year-old who was found in a pool near McDowell and Hayden roads.
I-10 reopens near Bullard Avenue after police situation

GOODYEAR, AZ — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down in the West Valley due to a police situation early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the scene was near Bullard Avenue and involved an armed person on the roadway. Video from...
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car

VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver swims out of Chandler lake after crashing car
New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County

New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County
